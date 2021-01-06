Ontario launches testing program at Toronto's Pearson Airport

The Ontario government is launching a new innovative, voluntary and free border testing pilot program at Toronto Pearson International Airport for eligible international travellers returning to Ontario to help quickly identify and stop the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Beginning today, the province, in partnership with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, will offer free and voluntary COVID-19 testing for international travellers arriving and staying in the province for at least 14 days.

Details were provided today at Pearson airport by Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

"With over 60,000 international passengers coming into Pearson airport every week, we can't take any unnecessary risks," said Premier Ford. "That's why we're putting in place this new pilot program to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The test will be free for eligible travellers and I encourage everyone to take the test to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Recognizing the increased risk that inbound international travellers may pose, including the potential to spread the new UK COVID-19 variant, the government is "fulfilling its commitment to quickly implement airport testing to help contain this deadly virus."

"We are working closely with our industry partners to proceed on our commitment to implement testing at Pearson airport to help keep people safe and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said Minister Elliott. "This airport testing pilot will test, trace and help isolate COVID-19 cases early and is a great step forward in protecting our borders."

Eligible travellers will "be able pre-register for the program or proceed to get tested when they arrive at the airport. Those choosing to participate in the pilot will receive a free, self-collected lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and be supervised by a health care provider either in-person or by video as the traveller self-administers the test." Switch Health, a health service provider, will provide the monitored self-swabbing tests in a convenient and dedicated space in the airport.

Test results will be reported into Ontario's Lab Information System within 48 hours and local public health units will follow up on all positive tests. All international travellers will continue to be required to follow the federal requirement for a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving or returning to Canada, regardless if they have a negative or positive test.

"This pilot program is another critical element in our government's efforts to put in place the measures needed to keep Ontarians safe from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

Ontario says this program is in addition to the new Government of Canada pre-departure requirement for travellers bound to Canada to demonstrate proof of negative COVID-19 results from a test taken within three days prior to departure.

Learn more about this new program from the Province of Ontario.