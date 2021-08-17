Ontario mandates COVID-19 vaccine policies, but not vaccines themselves

Ontario's provincial government has a set new mandate for employers in several health-care, public service and public education settings. But the announcement wasn't to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for workers - instead, these settings are being mandated to have a vaccine policy put in place for staff.

That means these "high-risk settings," before Tuesday, September 7, 2021, must have rules for their specific site outlining what procedures will be followed if individual workers are not fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, issued the directive mandating COVID-19 policies be created and implemented in "hospitals and home and community care service providers for employees, staff, contractors, students and volunteers, and for ambulance services to have a COVID-19 vaccination policy for paramedics."

The vaccination policy must be effective no later than September 7, 2021, and at a minimum will require these individuals to provide proof of one of three things:

Full vaccination against COVID-19;

A medical reason for not being vaccinated against COVID-19; or

Completion of a COVID-19 vaccination educational session.

Individuals who do not provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to undertake regular antigen testing. These settings will be required to track and report on the implementation of their policies to the provincial government.

Next, the Ministry of Education intends to "introduce a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly-funded school board employees and staff in private schools," as well as for all staff in licensed child care settings for the 2021-22 school year. This policy will include rapid antigen testing requirements for staff who are not immunized against COVID-19.

Vaccination policies will also be implemented in other higher-risk settings such as:

Post-secondary institutions;

Licensed retirement homes;

Women’s shelters; and

Congregate group homes and day programs for adults with developmental disabilities, children’s treatment centres and other services for children with special needs, and licensed children’s residential settings.

"Keeping a low rate of infection in our communities and protecting our most vulnerable is how we can keep our schools, our businesses and our social settings as safe as possible while minimizing disruption," said Dr. Moore. "To provide the best protection to each individual while learning to live with the virus, we are taking action by requiring individuals who work in higher-risk settings to be fully vaccinated."

Also of note, Ontario is pausing the exit from their Roadmap to Reopen. The decision was made "in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health," and means planned reopening measures to phase out limits in public and for most businesses are being postponed indefinitely.

"The Delta variant is highly transmissible and the experience of other jurisdictions shows we must remain vigilant as we head into the fall,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Read the full list of changes today in the announcement direct from the Province of Ontario.