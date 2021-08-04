Ontario releases plan for reopening schools next month

× Expand School Reopening Plan

Ontario has released a "version one" of its plan for safely reopening schools province-wide, including in Oakville and Halton Region, for September 2021. Version one was released yesterday by the Ministry of Education in a 29-page report.

According to the ministry's report, Ontario and the ministry "will continue to focus on supporting the health, safety and well-being of students, families and staff."

"Based on advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health," the lead statement continues, "schools are permitted to open for in-person learning with health and safety measures in place for the 2021-22 school year."

The report confirms remote learning will continue to be an option for students, but there is no information or details about how schools will manage COVID-19 cases and outbreaks when they happen.

What is confirmed are mandatory indoor setting mask wearing for all staff and students grade 1 and up, with exceptions for "meal breaks and low-contact physical activities." Self-screening will also be required before entering school facilities. In a more hopeful measure, team sports, field trips, assemblies and extracurricular activities will be allowed again.

Several key takeaways from Ontario's back-to-school plan include:

Staff and teachers will not be required to take COVID-19 vaccines

Students from Grade 1 to 12 are required to wear masks indoors (with exceptions such as low-contact physical activity and during eating)

Staff and students must screen themselves every day using the tool provided by the province, although in some cases schools may be directed to do enhanced screening

Anyone experiencing symptoms per the provincial screening tool should not attend school and potentially get tested or seek medical attention

School boards are expected to have all ventilation systems inspected and in good condition before the start of school year

School boards without mechanical ventilation (those that rely on windows to bring in fresh air) are expected to place standalone high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter units in all classrooms

"The ministry will continue to work with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and local public health units (PHUs) to assess key measures to inform and update provincial guidance and direction, including lifting measures when appropriate. Local public health units may require additional or enhanced health and safety measures based on local experience and data."

Medical officers of health in local public health units also have statutory powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, which they may use to address outbreaks or risks of COVID-19 transmission in schools.

Meanwhile, the government says they "will monitor the COVID-19 situation, including ongoing risks related to variants of concern (VOCs) and alignment with broader provincial guidance and direction."

Lastly, a second, separate announcement was made this morning (August 4, 2021) outlining $25 million in new funding across the province for new ventilation systems in schools. This investment will focus on high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter units for school common areas like gyms and libraries.

Read the full copy of the document released by the province today online here.