Ontario is "ready to rollout phase two" of the COVID-19 vaccine plan

The Ontario government is preparing to move into Phase Two of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan next month, with a focus on vaccinating populations based on age and risk. This approach is designed to save lives, protect those at risk of serious illness and to stop the virus from spreading.

"Due to the incredible work of an army of people we have a solid vaccine distribution plan and we are ready to get needles into arms as soon as the doses arrive," said Premier Doug Ford. "This is a true Team Ontario effort and we are mobilizing our greatest asset - the people of Ontario."

"Vaccines will be administered in hospital clinics, primary care settings, mass vaccination sites, mobile clinics and pharmacies across the province by dedicated, caring and compassionate frontline health care heroes."

Ontario says that during Phase Two, groups that will receive the vaccine include:

Older adults between 60-79 years of age;

Individuals with specific health conditions and some primary caregivers;

People who live and work in congregate settings and some primary caregivers;

People who live in hot spots with high rates of death, hospitalizations and transmission; and,

Certain workers who cannot work from home.

Details were provided in a video press conference led by Premier Ford. Also on the panel was Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and retired General Rick Hillier, Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.

A full video of today's press conference is available here:

"Thanks to the hard work of our health care partners and frontline heroes, Ontario's vaccine rollout is making a positive difference and helping to save the lives of some of our most vulnerable," said Minister Elliott. "We continue to ramp up capacity and are committed to administering as many doses, as quickly as possible to every Ontarian who wants a vaccine."

Ontario says Phase One of the vaccination rollout is well underway, with 820,000 doses administered and over 269,000 Ontarians fully immunized. Over 80% of long-term care residents are fully immunized and some local public health units, including Halton, have been able to vaccinate some people aged over 80 before the anticipated timeframe of mid-March.

For the month of March 2021, Ontario is expecting to receive 870,480 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 483,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine. They also expect to receive 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week, timing pending confirmation from the federal government.

Starting March 15th, the province will launch an online booking system and a provincial customer service desk to answer questions and support appointment bookings at mass immunization clinics. This will initially support individuals over the age of 80 as part of Phase One, eventually extending to more groups during Phase Two.

"The fight against COVID-19 continues to be our government's top priority," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. "With the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and now the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and with increased supplies coming into the province, this gives us renewed focus to get even more Ontarians vaccinated sooner."

"We've made tremendous progress," she continues, "and ask that Ontarians continue to stay the course to protect themselves and keep their families, friends and communities safe."

The full statement from yesterday's preliminary outline of Phase Two is available directly from the province of Ontario.