Ontario selling property for Oakville LTC

The provincial government is planning to sell off properties in order to facilitate the building three long-term care (LTC) homes, one of which will be in Oakville, Ontario. The buyers of these provincial properties are required to build a LTC home on a portion of each the property.

The provincial property to be sold in Oakville is at 2165 Dundas Street West, which is located on the north side of Dundas by the Hospital.

The Oakville LTC facility is expected to have 512 beds. The other provincial properties are in Vaughan and Aurora. These three locations are expected to add 896 new LTC beds.

The Ford government promised to transition seniors from LTC waitlists, which can be years long, to modern facilities. It is hoped that this will allow seniors who are currently being housed in hospitals, which are both expensive and ill equipped, to move into appropriately designed and staffed long term care facilities.

The other element that the Ford government needs to address is that hospital patients requiring long-term care could not be put onto LTC waitlists, because the system deemed that they were receiving proper care. If the family or guardian wanted to have a patient transitioned into long-term care, they were required to take them out of the hospital and either bring them home or move them into a private care facility.

The cost of moving a patient requiring long-term care from the hospital to a private home or retirement home is borne by the family, individual, or guardian. To have a person moved into a privately run retirement home on a dementia floor can cost upwards of $6,500 per month plus substantial additional fees. The average wait times for urgent long-term beds is 142 days according to Ontario Long-Term Care Association. If there is insufficient funds, the patient remains in hospital, and becomes what is often referred to as a bed blocker.

The Ontario government states that developing long-term care homes on surplus government lands will help address barriers often faced by long-term care operators, such as the limited supply of available land, particularly in urban areas.

The Ford government has committed to creating 30,000 LTC beds over 10 years. To speed things along the Accelerated Build program is expected to add 1,280 spaces in a matter of months.