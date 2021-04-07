Ontario declares third COVID-19 state of emergency

Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet, on the "advice of their medical officers," have declared a third state of emergency in Ontario that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

This announcement is in response to the again worsening COVID-19 pandemic fuelled by growing cases and more infectious and lethal coronavirus variants of concern.

Ontario's new state of emergency will be in effect for a minimum of 28 days, lasting until at least Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Like the previous states of emergency, the Ontario government can extend that time. This deadline is also separate from Ontario's province-wide shutdown, currently set to last until Friday, April 30, 2021.

"The risks are greater, and the stakes are higher," said Ford in an announcement this afternoon. "ICU capacity is now growing faster than the worst-case scenario as predicted by our experts."

"I can't stress this enough," he continued. "The situation is evolving rapidly, hour by hour. And I am extremely, extremely concerned. We need to adapt, moving quickly and decisively."

This is the third state of emergency declared due to COVID-19 that has been implemented in the province this year, following the nearly six-week stay-at-home order issued on January 12, 2021 during the second province-wide shutdown. (That order coincided with the province's second state of emergency.)

This new stay-at-home order will follow most of those restrictions, including the closure of non-essential retail stores in the province (except for curbside pickup.) According to the province, the only exemptions to this order are:

Going to the grocery store or pharmacy

Accessing health care services

Outdoor, independent, distanced exercise

Essential work

More details will be announced over the next 24 hours, but similarly to the first two states of emergency from COVID-19, some details will be the same:

All rental evictions in Ontario have been halted.

All non-essential retail stores are now restricted to operating hours no earlier than 6 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m.

Non-essential construction is closed.

Wearing masks are recommended even while outdoors

Travel will be restricted outside home regions, meaning residents are asked to stay in the region of their home address.

Today's announcement is possibly in response to criticism Premier Ford and his government received over the Easter long weekend. The "emergency brake" restrictions announced last week were insufficient to slow the third wave of COVID-19 ongoing in Ontario.

In an equally grave tone, Ford offered an optimistic prediction that by the end of the shutdown currently in effect, over 40% of Ontarians will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, saying "that's when things start to change dramatically in our favour."

'We've come so far already," said Ford. "We just need to hunker down and stick together a little longer. Hope is on the horizon - I promise you better days are ahead of us."

A full video of today's announcement is available to watch here, while more information is available online directly from the province.