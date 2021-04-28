Ontario to introduce paid COVID-19 leave

The government has been taking considerable flak for not instituting paid sick leave, so today, the Ford government announced legislation that, if passed, will offer up to three paid sick days per employee to help Ontarians stay safe as we combat the third wave of COVID-19.

This proposed legislation requires employers provide employees with up to $200 of pay for up to three days as a result of COVID-19. Retroactive to April 19, 2021, the program ends on Sept 25, 2021, the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) expiry date.

By providing time-limited access to three paid leave days, employees will be able to pay their bills as they help stop the spread of the virus, including by getting tested, waiting for their results in isolation or going to get their vaccine. The province will partner with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board to deliver the program and reimburse employers up to $200 per day for each employee.

The province also offered funding to the federal government that doubles CRSB payments to Ontario residents. It adds $500 per week to eligible individuals for a total of $1,000 per week. Combined with the province’s proposed three days of paid COVID-19 leave, doubling the CRSB would provide Ontario workers with access to the most generous pandemic paid leave in the country.

“Ontario is very proud of those working throughout this unprecedented time to keep essential parts of our economy and local communities open through the pandemic,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board. “The government of Canada and Ontario have done a historic job delivering the Safe Restart Agreement last year. New provincial funding would allow eligible individuals to receive a total of $1000 per week through the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit program if missing work because of COVID-19. Ontario looks forward to continuing discussions to secure Ottawa’s commitment to administer the program with the top-up to all Ontario applicants. We believe that this is the simplest and fastest way to increase program uptake and make this program more effective for those people who need this program most.”

If a worker must isolate for longer than 50 percent of the time, they would have otherwise worked for the week because of a positive COVID-19 test or risk of exposure, the worker may apply for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit if they haven’t taken a paid leave day under this proposal.

This latest measure builds on other existing provincial supports like job-protected leave and access to isolation facilities, making Ontario’s approach the most comprehensive COVID-19 sick leave in the country.

Employers and their workers can call a dedicated COVID-19 Sick Days Information Centre hotline at 1-888-999-2248 or visit Ontario.ca/COVIDworkerbenefit to get more information and updates about the proposed Ontario COVID-19 paid leave days.

