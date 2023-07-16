Optimal diet for menopause

Menopause is a natural transition in a woman’s life that officially starts 1 year after her final period and often comes with uncomfortable symptoms that can span several years such as hot flashes, mid-section weight gain, sleep issues, and an increased risk for reduced bone density and cardiovascular disease. Lesser-known symptoms related to menopause include increased migraines, mood and memory problems, and allergies.

Your diet may help reduce symptoms and ease the transition.

Since reduced estrogen levels are a big part of these symptoms and disease risks, then including phytoestrogen foods such as flax and soy (e.g., edamame) can help as long as you haven’t been advised otherwise.

I often hear the complaint, “I haven’t changed anything, so why have I gained weight?” One of the reasons is that our bodies have changed, so we must change what we eat to keep up. The same diet doesn’t cut it anymore. As estrogen declines, we become more insulin resistant which negatively impacts blood sugar and glucose metabolism. Poorly managed blood sugar also impacts sleep quality, migraines, and memory. That means the need to swap out sugar, flour, and alcohol for metabolism-boosting foods such as protein, veggies, and whole-food fats.

Menopause can affect how we process cholesterol. Our liver regulates cholesterol and increased levels are less due to dietary cholesterol and more associated with foods that impair liver function such as excess consumption of sugars, flours, and processed fats. Optimal intake of water, fiber, and micronutrients is also key for liver health. Increase veggie consumption to 6-9 cups per day to get sufficient fiber and micronutrients to support optimal cholesterol.

Reduced estrogen in menopause means decreased bone-building and calcium absorption. But bone health is about much more than calcium intake. Calcium by itself does not make strong bones. The complete bone mineral matrix is needed. Consuming nutrients such as vitamin D, vitamin K2, and magnesium is key, along with optimizing nutrient absorption in the gut, and reducing inflammation, stress, caffeine, and alcohol.

In addition to diet, lifestyle strategies are integral to easing the menopause transition. Strength or resistance training is important for all the symptoms discussed above. And managing daily stressors is key since the impact of cortisol (stress hormone) dysregulation on hot flashes is huge. Urine or saliva testing is a good way to determine how your body is responding to stress and inform the recommended course of adrenal support.

In summary, the best diet to support most women through their menopause transition years will be a whole foods, lower carbohydrate plan with plenty of protein, veggies, fiber, omega 3s, and fermented foods.