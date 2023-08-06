Osteopenia (low bone mass) treatments

Osteoporosis is a commonly known diagnosis defined as a decrease in bone density that predisposes affected individuals to fractures. With improved technology and proactive testing, it is becoming more common to receive a diagnosis of osteopenia, defined as low bone mass but not considered a disease like osteoporosis. The benefit of learning about your bone density levels early is that it allows you to make changes to your diet and lifestyle so that your condition doesn’t advance.

It is generally believed that bone density declines and complications solely impact postmenopausal women, but it affects both genders at different ages and rates. Men and women both start to lose bone. However, women lose it earlier and at a faster pace than men. By age 50, women are twice as likely to have osteopenia than men and start having fractures about 5-10 years earlier. However, men tend to have a greater risk of mortality from fractures than women.

It can be concerning to be told that you have osteopenia, and often the first (and sometimes only) thing people do is start taking a calcium supplement. However, there is much more to bone health than calcium alone. High calcium intake does not ensure stronger bones; low calcium intake does not necessarily lead to weaker bones.

Here is what you need to do:

Supplement with bone-building nutrients - calcium can only help to strengthen your bones in the presence of all the nutrients your bones need. For instance, vitamin D improves calcium absorption, and magnesium and vitamin K help keep that calcium out of soft tissue and into bone.

- calcium can only help to strengthen your bones in the presence of all the nutrients your bones need. For instance, vitamin D improves calcium absorption, and magnesium and vitamin K help keep that calcium out of soft tissue and into bone. Optimize protein intake and reduce caffeine, alcohol, and processed foods. These dietary factors increase calcium loss due to the resulting pH imbalance referred to as metabolic acidosis.

These dietary factors increase calcium loss due to the resulting pH imbalance referred to as metabolic acidosis. Reduce inflammation - inflammation caused by poor diet choices such as excess sugar, flour, or inflammatory fats increases osteoclasts that break down bone tissue.

- inflammation caused by poor diet choices such as excess sugar, flour, or inflammatory fats increases osteoclasts that break down bone tissue. Manage stress - cortisol excess interferes with calcium assimilation, and the systemic inflammation resulting from cortisol excess increases bone breakdown.

- cortisol excess interferes with calcium assimilation, and the systemic inflammation resulting from cortisol excess increases bone breakdown. Repair digestion - sub-optimal digestion decreases calcium absorption. If you experience heartburn, indigestion, bloating, or other digestive issues, get help in identifying and eliminating the root cause.

- sub-optimal digestion decreases calcium absorption. If you experience heartburn, indigestion, bloating, or other digestive issues, get help in identifying and eliminating the root cause. Strength training is extremely important as low physical activity or exercise that doesn’t include resistance or strength training decreases the body’s bone-building capability.

is extremely important as low physical activity or exercise that doesn’t include resistance or strength training decreases the body’s bone-building capability. Consider menopause hormone replacement - the loss of estrogen in women after menopause increases bone breakdown, decreases bone building, and reduces overall calcium absorption.

Remember, osteopenia is not a disease, but rather it is a reminder that you need to start prioritizing your diet and lifestyle if you want to keep your fracture risk low so you can enjoy your later years to the fullest.

We can’t keep Oakville News free for those who can’t afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation