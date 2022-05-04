OTMH declares new COVID-19 outbreak

× Expand Janet Bedford OTMH - Patient Room

Halton Regional Health is reporting a new outbreak of COVID-19 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) in Oakville.

While the outbreak was declared by the hospital last Friday, April 29, 2022, the outbreak was not listed on Halton Region's online COVID-19 dashboard until yesterday, Tuesday, May 3.

According to the dashboard, the outbreak is affecting the 3 South Pod 300 area of the hospital. OTMH has not commented if other areas of the hospital have been affected.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Halton Healthcare is reporting there are 15 confirmed COVID-19 patients at OTMH. An update total number of patients is released every 24 hours.

There are currently 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all Halton hospitals, meaning more than 50% of all hospitalized coronavirus patients are currently at OTMH.

Oakville News first reported last week that the number of patients at OTMH with COVID-19 has doubled in the last ten days, almost certainly in part due to this outbreak.

The only other open outbreak at a hospital in Halton is at Milton District Hospital's 2 North Regional Unit, which has been an outbreak for more than two weeks now.

More information is available online from Halton Region's COVID-19 dashboard.