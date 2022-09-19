Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital first in Ontario to use new Calorimeter machine

× Expand Halton Healthcare Dietitians with the new Q-NRG Calorimeter

Dietitians, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH), are faced with the challenge of assessing the nutritional needs of patients who are critically ill, and there’s a new machine to help them. The Q-NRG+ Indirect Calorimeter machine uses new technology to measure oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in patients’ breath to determine their resting energy expenditure.

OTMH is the first hospital in Ontario to use this machine.

Indirect Calorimetry (IC) should unburden dietitians and give them “the information [they] need to create individualized nutrition care plans for people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).” The needs of patients in the ICU are completely different from other patients, according to Halton Healthcare Dietitian Hilda Seyler.

Before the IC machine, dietitians formed plans by asking predictive questions regarding age, weight, height, and gender.

The Q-NRG+ imbues Seyler with a confidence that “the nutrition [she’s] recommending is accurate and individualized to the patient” through real-time measurements.

The device was purchased through Halton Healthcare’s Innovation Grant, which is an organizational initiative that supports innovative ideas by staff, physicians and volunteers to advance patient care. Halton Healthcare introduced the program in 2017 and to date has invested approximately $612,000 in more than 70 staff-led initiatives.

This particular machine, the Q-NRG+ Indirect Calorimeter, is quicker and more portable than IC machines of the past which were big and time-consuming.

“It only takes 10 to 15 minutes to collect the necessary data, so it’s quite efficient,” adds Clinical Nutrition Manager Tina Stewart. “It’s also just slightly larger than a blood pressure machine, and easily mobile.”

As of now, any critically ill patient in the ICU at OTMH can explore the Q-NRG+ as an option.