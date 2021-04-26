Outdoor masking: guidance or order?

Joanne, a regular reader of Oakville News, sent in a request to highlight the need for us to adhere to public health guidance to stop the spread of COVID 19 by wearing a face mask outdoors. We reached out to Mayor Rob Burton to provide the town's and region's position.

Joanne's comment:

The concern is with the parks/parkettes being open, which Is a good thing, but distancing IS NOT being adhered to in my area (Palermo West area/Bronte Creek provincial park area). Could a notice be posted that social distancing AND mask-wearing is mandatory - still required - at these outdoor spaces, between kids AND parents/caregivers? Also, please ask users of these areas to keep the pathways clear for people out exercising to get past with proper distancing measures. On a number of occasions, I have had to swerve around on the grass to get past in order to maintain my distance.

We ALL need to respect each other and our space.

Mayor Burton's response:

Regional Council Wednesday followed the advice from our health district doctors against making the mask by law include outdoor masking.

Council, therefore, just extended the indoor masking bylaw until the end of the year.

The health district offers guidance as well as orders or rules. Orders come with enforcement if education and encouragement fail. Guidance is only advice.

Our health district doctors continue to advise that outside activities are low risk. The doctors say you can leave off face-covering outdoors. They offer guidance that you should use a face covering if you are in prolonged, close, crowded contact with people you don't live with. This guidance is not an order. This guidance is not enforceable.

The Science Table made the same comment.