Post COVID-19 Syndrome clinic established at OTMH

Halton Healthcare has introduced a new clinic to assist individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to suffer from ongoing symptoms of the virus.

"Recent international data shows approximately 10% of COVID-19 patients experience debilitating symptoms, which may last for many months," said Dr. Greg Thomson, Medical Director Rehab, Geriatrics, Transitions & Integrated Care at Halton Healthcare.

"These chronic symptoms fall under the definition of Post COVID-19 Syndrome. We felt that there was an urgent need for the identification and treatment of these individuals to reduce the risk of permanent deficit."

The new Post COVID-19 Syndrome Rehabilitation Outpatient Clinic located at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) is based on the work completed in Alberta. The Alberta Health Services task force developed a multidisciplinary intervention framework based on personalized assessment and treatment, which includes

Exercise training

Education

Behavioural modification

These programs are designed to improve the physical, cognitive, psychological and social symptoms.

"The Step-Up Neuro Rehabilitation program located in the OTMH Outpatient Rehabilitation Department provides the right interdisciplinary approach for Post-COVID Recovery and has been expanded to include the Post COVID-19 Syndrome Clinic," said Jody Strik, Director Transitions, Integrated Care & Rehab Clinics.

"Patients will benefit from a multidisciplinary approach to care that utilizes Neuro Rehabilitation trained Physiotherapists (PT), Occupational Therapists (OT) and Speech-Language Pathologists (SLP).”

Patients must meet specific criteria to be enrolled in the program, including being 18 years of age or older, being at the recovering phase of their illness, be able to tolerate treatment and had a COVID-19 diagnosis within the past year.

Patients enrolled in the Post COVID-19 Syndrome clinic must have specific health problems including

Chronic fatigue

Memory problems

Inability to multi-task

Muscle weakness

Shortness of breath

Joint pain

"We hope this clinic will make a difference in the lives of people who have been impacted by COVID-19," continued Ms. Strik.

A physician referral is required to enroll patients in this program. More information is available at Post COVID-19 Syndrome Clinic.