anthony-tran-vXymirxr5ac-unsplash.jpg

Anthony Tran on Unsplash

HDSB offers parents mental health & wellness information sessions

The first session held on April 27

by

The Halton District School Board is hosting more than 15 Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions for parents/guardians. The first session takes place on April 27, with the others scheduled throughout May. The sessions will cover specific topics based on feedback from parents/guardians through a survey sent earlier this year. Each will be led by a mental health expert who will share their knowledge and provide helpful information and resources. 

Session presenters will include HDSB staff and mental health experts from local community organizations include: 

Session topics 

  • Healthy eating, body image, eating disorders
  • Self-regulation and emotional well-being
  • Substance use, vaping, online/video gaming
  • Supporting children with learning disabilities 
  • Social isolation and connectedness for 2SLGBTQ+  youth
  • Impact of COVID-19 and racism for Black identifying families
  • Staying engaged during online learning
  • Anxiety
  • Psychiatric medications

Registration is required for these sessions as limited spots are available. Parents/guardians can register by completing the Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions Registration Form. Sessions will be held on Google Meet or Zoom (depending on the session), and registrants will be emailed a link to access the session. Sessions will not be recorded. 

Parents/guardians will have the opportunity to submit questions when completing the registration form or during the session. 

The Board’s new Mental Health & Well-Being web page has information for parents/guardians and students on mental health, ways to support positive mental health and well-being, and getting additional support at school and in the community.