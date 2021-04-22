HDSB offers parents mental health & wellness information sessions

The Halton District School Board is hosting more than 15 Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions for parents/guardians. The first session takes place on April 27, with the others scheduled throughout May. The sessions will cover specific topics based on feedback from parents/guardians through a survey sent earlier this year. Each will be led by a mental health expert who will share their knowledge and provide helpful information and resources.

Session presenters will include HDSB staff and mental health experts from local community organizations include:

Session topics

Healthy eating, body image, eating disorders

Self-regulation and emotional well-being

Substance use, vaping, online/video gaming

Supporting children with learning disabilities

Social isolation and connectedness for 2SLGBTQ+ youth

Impact of COVID-19 and racism for Black identifying families

Staying engaged during online learning

Anxiety

Psychiatric medications

Registration is required for these sessions as limited spots are available. Parents/guardians can register by completing the Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions Registration Form. Sessions will be held on Google Meet or Zoom (depending on the session), and registrants will be emailed a link to access the session. Sessions will not be recorded.

Parents/guardians will have the opportunity to submit questions when completing the registration form or during the session.

The Board’s new Mental Health & Well-Being web page has information for parents/guardians and students on mental health, ways to support positive mental health and well-being, and getting additional support at school and in the community.