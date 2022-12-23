Paxlovid - COVID-19 treatment access explained

× Expand Jenny Cherian

Many senior patients like Maria and her husband, after finding out they are covid positive, need not worry about getting to see their physician for a prescription. The latest move from the Ontario government has paved the way to make healthcare access easier.

The good news is that as of December 12, 2022, pharmacists in Ontario can now prescribe Paxlovid to all eligible individuals in-person or virtually. Paxlovid is an oral combination medication of 2 antivirals, Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir, developed by Pfizer to treat Covid 19.

Anybody with a risk of complications should get treatment within five days of symptom onset. With the government’s new decision, patients no longer need to visit their physician's office for a prescription.

Instead, they can reach out to their local pharmacist and receive an in-person or virtual consult to check their eligibility and receive Paxlovid at no cost.

This initiative by Ontario government provides easy access for all Ontarians to this treatment, as pharmacies are readily accessible, especially during challenging times like the pandemic. Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced last Thursday that this will be "another step to making it more convenient and faster for Ontarians to access care."

Which patient groups are eligible to get Paxlovid?

The following groups with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and positive lab-based PCR/ rapid molecular or rapid antigen tests within five days of symptom onset are eligible.

60 years of age and older

18 years of age and are immunocompromised

18 to 59 years old and who are at high risk of severe Covid-19 (Chronic medical conditions and who are not up to date on vaccinations)

Paxlovid, if taken promptly, can diminish the severity of infection!

Check with your pharmacist to determine if they participate in this voluntary program. If they do, pharmacists can provide care to their patients directly by prescribing Paxlovid. Also, it is imperative to inform your pharmacist/healthcare provider about all medications you take, including natural health products or vitamins and any critical medical conditions or allergies.

Other alternatives to access Paxlovid are visiting a clinical assessment centre or contacting your primary care provider, family physician or nurse practitioner.

Recent data suggest that taking Paxlovid within five days of symptom onset has reduced the number of hospitalizations and thereby reduced the burden at hospital emergencies.

"We can prevent severe symptoms, and our ultimate goal is to avoid hospitalizations. By doing that, we release some of that burden in emergency departments, hospitals, and ICU units," said Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, on Thursday.

With Covid-19 still posing a threat and with the spike in all respiratory illnesses, it is a vital decision made by the government to expand the scope of pharmacists in providing easy access to Ontarians. This hopes to curb the current burden on Ontario's healthcare system.