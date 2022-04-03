Personalized nutrition can help hot flashes, weight gain and digestive problems in menopause

DK Wellness

Many women in Oakville struggle with health concerns, including symptoms of menopause, weight gain and other hormonal changes. Oftentimes, women are unaware of how lifestyle changes can help alleviate the symptoms of these concerns.

The good news is there is a personalized nutrition program from Europe that is showing great results in stopping and reversing weight gain, eliminating hot flashes and memory problems in perimenopause and menopause.

Daphne Kostova, a certified Holistic Nutritionist and a certified Metabolic Balance coach from DK Wellness, is helping women experience better energy, improved digestion and a healthy, natural weight loss for life.

“I no longer experience hot flashes. I have more energy than ever, and my sleep has improved. I have also lost 15 pounds since starting on my customized nutrition plan!” said a recent client of Kostova’s. “My plan is not restrictive and is easy to follow, and my coach is helping me stick to the plan and make it a lifestyle. I feel great!” she adds.

The Metabolic Balance program is in more than 30 countries over the world, with over 25 years of experience and has helped more than 1 million people get to their optimal weight.

The program looks at your bloodwork and evaluates 35 blood values, and based on your medical history and bloodwork; each client gets a personalized nutrition plan to help her reach her goals.

Ms. Kostova offers a complimentary, 1-hour discovery call during which she will assess and tell you what improvement you can expect by following a customized nutrition plan.

Learn more about the Metabolic Balance program and what results you can expect for yourself.

DK Wellness now accepts new applications via email and discovery calls to help support women with hormone imbalances this spring.

For more information, visit her website www.dkwellness.ca