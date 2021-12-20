Plan ahead to avoid holiday an Emergency Department visit

× Expand Janet Bedford Emergency Waiting Room

The holiday season is upon us, and being prepared could help you avoid an unnecessary visit to the emergency department.

It’s no surprise that hospital emergency departments are busy during this time of the year. Reduced operating hours of walk-in clinics, pharmacies and physicians’ offices over the holidays can significantly increase the level of activity in the emergency departments and lengthen wait times.

Remember that emergency department doctors and nurses triage patients based on the severity of the patient's condition rather than their time of arrival. Triage means doctors and nurses treat patients with life-threatening conditions such as head injuries, seizures, extensive bleeding, or cardiac events first.

When a hospital emergency department staff manages exceptionally high volumes, typically over the holidays, patients could wait several hours before they are seen. This is especially true when a patient's condition is determined not to be a medical emergency.

Understanding the healthcare options available in the community during the holidays can help emergency medicine teams focus on caring for patients experiencing medical emergencies.

Proactive planning can help you avoid an unnecessary trek to the Emergency Department.

Holiday Healthcare Checklist

Know when your doctor’s office will be open and closed, and schedule any important medical appointments before the holidays.

Locate your closest walk-in clinic and check their holiday hours.

Know your pharmacy’s holiday hours and renew your prescriptions before the holidays.

Update your medication list. You can find an example on our website by clicking here .

. Stock up your home emergency kit and first aid kit.

Stock up on your medical supplies (including batteries) and make sure all medical equipment, such as inhalers, respirators, and glucometers, are in good working order.

Get the flu shot and your COVID-19 vaccinations, and follow all the COVID-19 precautions.

Update your emergency telephone lists and include Telehealth Ontario: 1-866-797-0000.

“We are always here for you if you are experiencing a medical emergency. However, another healthcare option may get you the care you need more quickly if your condition is not a medical emergency,” notes Dr. Keith Martin, Chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

“You can call your doctor, go to a walk-in clinic, talk to your pharmacist or call Telehealth Ontario, “ Dr. Martin added.

Prepare before coming to the Emergency Department

If you have to come to the Emergency Department, make sure you bring your Ontario Health Card, your medications (or a minimum, a list of your drugs and doses), and your healthcare information.

“The Emergency medical team benefits from knowing your medical history and current medications,” says Cindy McDonell, Senior Vice-President. “This information helps them have a fuller picture of your long-term health. Also, make sure you bring any medications you need while you wait and consult with the Emergency Department team before taking anything."

"If you are coming with a baby or a child, don’t forget to stock up your baby bag with diapers, bottles, blankets, comfort items and toys or activities to keep them busy,” added Cindy McDonell.

What to bring to the Emergency Department?

Your Ontario Health Card and additional health insurance information, as well as your family physician’s contact information

All your medications in their original containers or a written list of any medicines, herbal remedies and vitamins you take regularly. Don't forget to include the dosages and frequency of medications. Consult with the emergency health team before taking anything

in their original containers or a written list of any medicines, herbal remedies and vitamins you take regularly. Don’t forget to include the dosages and frequency of medications. Consult with the emergency health team before taking anything Up to date healthcare information such as allergies and past health issues

Supplies and Activities for Children: If you are coming with a baby or a child, don't forget to stock up your baby bag with diapers, bottles, blankets, comfort items and toys or activities to keep them busy.

If you are coming with a baby or a child, don’t forget to stock up your baby bag with diapers, bottles, blankets, comfort items and toys or activities to keep them busy. Charging cords for electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets

Feeling Overwhelmed - Mental Health Supports

For many people, the holidays can be a stressful time. If you or someone you know needs help or would like to talk to someone quickly, support is available from the following organizations:

COAST: Crisis Outreach and Support Team - For Halton Region residents 16 years of age and older experiencing a mental health crisis. Crisis Line: 1-877-825-9011

ROCK: Reach Out Centre for Kids - Assessment and treatment of children, adolescents and families. Mobile Crisis Line: 905-878-9785

SAVIS: Sexual Assault & Violence Intervention Service - Support for survivors of violence. Crisis/Support Line: 905-875-1555

Distress Centre Halton - To better cope with crisis, loneliness and emotional stress. Oakville: 905-849-4541

You may find reaching out to someone at these organizations might provide enough support to help you avoid a lengthy visit to the Emergency Department.

