Planning to visit a LTC resident - the rules are changing

Today the province unveiled a $500 million plan to protect long-term care residents; however, the most significant change for residents and those who visit them will take effect on Monday, October 5, 2020.

In order to limit the potential catastrophic spread of what Ontario Premier Ford has now acknowledged is the second wave of COVID-19, only staff and essential visitors which includes essential caregivers will be given access to long-term care residents.

Residents and their substitute decision makers will be allowed to identify two individuals as essential caregivers. Only those two designated individuals will be given access to the LTC resident (not including the staff of the facility).

Essential caregivers must follow all public health measures, including having a negative COVID-19 test within two weeks of a visit, passing active screening at the long-term care home, wearing a mask and additional PPE as directed, and practising frequent hand-washing.

"We have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable, while ensuring they continue to have access to the best medical staff and their caregivers," said Premier Ford. "We are taking every step possible to fortify that iron ring of protection around our long-term care homes and that includes updating the visitor policy. I encourage family members to identify as essential caregivers at the homes, so they can continue to visit and support both the physical and mental well-being of their loved ones and all the residents."

$500 million LTC Covid-19 investment