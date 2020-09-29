Planning to visit a LTC resident - the rules are changing

Claudia Van Zyl on Unsplash
Today the province unveiled a $500 million plan to protect long-term care residents; however, the most significant change for residents and those who visit them will take effect on Monday, October 5, 2020.
In order to limit the potential catastrophic spread of what Ontario Premier Ford has now acknowledged is the second wave of COVID-19, only staff and essential visitors which includes essential caregivers will be given access to long-term care residents.
Residents and their substitute decision makers will be allowed to identify two individuals as essential caregivers. Only those two designated individuals will be given access to the LTC resident (not including the staff of the facility).
Essential caregivers must follow all public health measures, including having a negative COVID-19 test within two weeks of a visit, passing active screening at the long-term care home, wearing a mask and additional PPE as directed, and practising frequent hand-washing.
"We have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable, while ensuring they continue to have access to the best medical staff and their caregivers," said Premier Ford. "We are taking every step possible to fortify that iron ring of protection around our long-term care homes and that includes updating the visitor policy. I encourage family members to identify as essential caregivers at the homes, so they can continue to visit and support both the physical and mental well-being of their loved ones and all the residents."
$500 million LTC Covid-19 investment
- $405 million to help homes with operating pressures related to COVID-19, including infection prevention and containment measures, staffing supports, and purchasing additional supplies and PPE;
- $61.4 million for minor capital repairs and renovations in homes to improve infection prevention and control. These repairs and renovations may include minor upgrades to support physical distancing, plumbing or water supply cleaning, updating HVAC systems, or repairing or replacing furniture and equipment that cannot be fully cleaned;
- $40 million to support homes that have been impacted by the changes in occupancy numbers due to COVID-19. As the sector has been directed to stop admissions of third and fourth residents to larger rooms, a key source of income for each operator will be impacted. This funding will help stabilize the homes through the transition to lower occupancy rooms;
- $30 million to allow long-term care homes to hire more infection prevention and control staffing, including $20 million for additional personnel and $10 million to fund training for new and existing staff. This new funding will enable homes to hire over 150 new staff;
- $2.8 million to extend the High Wage Transition Fund to ensure that gaps in long-term care staffing can continue to be addressed during the pandemic;
- Provide all long-term care homes with access to up to eight weeks of supply of PPE so they are prepared in case of outbreaks. This supply will be available starting the week of October 5, 2020. The province will also continue to deliver PPE within 24 hours of urgent requests;
- The government continues to look at innovative solutions to provide more care where and when people need it. Through the skills of community paramedics and working with municipal partners, the government will be making an investment to help people on the long-term care waitlist stay in their own homes longer.