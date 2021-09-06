Please get vaccinated now

If you can be vaccinated, but you aren’t, what does that mean?

You are providing a path for the virus to spread.

You are giving the virus more chances to mutate and become more dangerous

People who want to be vaccinated but can’t because of medical conditions or age are put at greater risk

You are far more likely to infect others if you have Covid-19 with or without symptoms than a vaccinated person is

The vaccine is not 100% effective, so you are putting even vaccinated people at risk

Unvaccinated people are taking up hospital space and nurses’ and doctors’ time that could be needed by accident victims or for other health problems

It’s not just about you, but your own chances of becoming seriously ill or dying are far higher than if you were vaccinated

COVID-19 is far riskier to you than the vaccine. The people who know the most about the vaccine's risks, doctors and scientists, have all been vaccinated.

If you are young and think you will survive the virus, think about the fact that because you are young, you socialize more and are more mobile and more likely to spread infection. Remember, you can be infected and not have symptoms.

Don't take our word about COVID-19 vaccine safety; read reliable, well-researched sources:

Not getting vaccinated is not smart. Get vaccinated as soon as possible for the safety of everyone, and so we can all get back to a normal life together as soon as possible. Please, because you don't want the message shared by this nurse to be the one you, your family, or your friend receive from the hospital.