Pop-up vaccine clinics coming to Halton next week

The province of Ontario will be operating pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Milton and Oakville next week, offering first doses only of the Pfizer vaccine to all Halton residents 12 years of age and older.

Residents will be able to book appointments at these clinics through Halton’s online booking system starting Monday, June 7, 2021.

"I would like to thank the Province, our local School Boards and Regional staff for your hard work and collaboration. These clinics provide another great option for residents to get their first dose as quickly as possible," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

The pop-up clinics will take place at the following locations, dates and times:

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, 2420 Sixth Line, Oakville

Saturday, June 12 : 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Craig Kielburger Secondary School, 1151 Ferguson Drive, Milton

Wednesday, June 9 : 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"We are making great progress on our vaccine rollout, with nearly 70% of residents 18 years of age and older having received at least one dose," said Carr. "We continue to have the capacity at our community clinics to increase what we are doing now, and are ready to get more people vaccinated as we receive more supply from the Provincial and Federal Governments."

Eligible residents who have not yet booked their first dose can book an appointment at one of Halton’s Vaccination Clinics on our online booking system. There are also multiple pharmacies in Halton offering COVID-19 vaccines for eligible residents. Appointments must be made directly with the pharmacy. For a list of participating pharmacies, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

"While we continue to make progress, it remains critically important for all those who have not yet received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get one as soon as possible," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

"Every resident who gets vaccinated brings us closer to achieving community protection against the COVID-19 virus. It’s time to roll-up our sleeves Halton!"

Halton Region Public Health is reminding all residents to continue to adhere to public health measures, regardless of vaccination status.