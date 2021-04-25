Pregnant? Book a COVID-19 vaccination now

Starting Monday, April 26, Halton's pregnant residents can book their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region Vaccination Clinic through the region's online appointment system.

The online booking system is found at Halton.ca/COVIDvaccines. If you require assistance to book your vaccination appointment, please call the region by dialling 3-1-1. Please note that there are no walk-ins at the region's vaccination clinic. Residents who have already scheduled an appointment through Halton Region can now verify or reschedule their appointment details online. To maintain physical distancing and safety measures, please arrive 10 minutes before your appointment (not earlier) and remember to wear a non-medical mask.

In Oakville, the region operates two COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

If you require assistance getting to your vaccination appointment, Oakville Transit provides pick-ups and drop-offs through Care-A-Van.

“We continue to follow Provincial direction on prioritization and are booking appointments as quickly as supplies are allocated from the Province,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “I continue to hear great feedback from the community on how quick and easy it is to book an appointment and get vaccinated at our clinics. I cannot thank our team of dedicated staff and hospital partners enough for all of their hard work.”

If you are pregnant, you are now part of the “highest risk health conditions” category identified in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan. Before you book a vaccination, it is recommended, but not required, that you consult with your health care provider, who is familiar with your medical history, about the benefits and risks of vaccination.

People with high-risk health conditions (such as pregnancy) can choose one caregiver who would also be eligible to be vaccinated. To be eligible, the caregiver must provide necessary, direct, frequent and sustained in-person personal care and assistance with activities of daily living. Those who do not meet this definition are asked to wait until they are eligible so more vulnerable priority groups can be immunized.

“This is another great step forward to ensure that those most at risk of complications from COVID-19 are protected,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. “All vaccines available in Canada are safe and effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Thank you to the community for your patience as we follow Provincial prioritization, and when it is your turn, please take the first vaccine you are offered.”

Halton Region follows Provincial direction on prioritization and does not have the authority to grant exceptions. The availability of appointments continues to be contingent on vaccine supply.

Residents turning 40 this year or are older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination at participating pharmacies. You must book your vaccination appointment directly through the pharmacy. There are no walk-ins. Please do not call 311 for pharmacy appointments. Please visit ontario.ca/PharmacyCovidVaccine to find a location and information on how to book. In Oakville, 24 pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and one Shopper's Drug Mart (Third Line and Dundas Street West) offers vaccinations 24 hours a day and seven days a week.