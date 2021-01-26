Province adds $1.63 million to support Oakville's long-term care homes

In the province's latest round of funding to increase COVID-19 prevention and containment efforts for long-term care homes, Oakville's five care facilities will receive $1.63 million. This is in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

The second wave has hit Oakville's LTC homes harder than the first wave, as Wyndham Manor and Chartwell Waterford residents and staff fought hard to stem their outbreaks.

Wyndham Manor declared a second outbreak during this latest wave on January 25, 2021, but recorded no cases. Chartwell Waterford declared a second outbreak on January 5, 2021, after closing their previous one on December 29. The three other Oakville LTC facilities' outbreaks have closed.

Funding breakdown for long-term care homes

Chartwell Waterford - $215,200

Northridge - $196,100

Post Inn Village - $783,200

West Oak Village - $157,700

Wyndham Manor - $280,00

As of today, 183 residents have contracted COVID-19, and 39 of them have perished at these long-term care homes since the pandemic started.

"We know the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on residents in long term care homes. Every death in long-term care is a tragedy and our hearts go out to the families, caregivers and friends of those who have lost their lives. COVID-19 is a virulent and insidious disease, which we have to fight with every tool we can muster. Across the country and around the world, the frail and vulnerable residents of long-term care have been some of the chief victims of this terrible pandemic", stated Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos in her release.

The new funding will reduce the risk of the virus from entering long-term care homes from the community by covering eligible expenses related to:

An immediate 24/7 health checkpoint to confirm staff and essential caregivers entering the building are properly screened for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure, and to continue screening residents on an ongoing basis to support early detection and containment of any new infections;

Additional prevention and containment activities, such as hiring new staff to carry-out the added workload for essential services and/or to replace workers who are sick or in isolation;

Cleaning, equipment, and operating supplies beyond typical levels for the home; and

Implementing infection control measures based on clinical evidence, advice from a physician or other regulated health practitioners with expertise in infection control.

Halton Public Health and paramedics completed first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for residents of long-term care homes on Saturday January 24th. This was the first step in phase one of Halton Region’s plan to provide vaccinations for approximately 13,860 residents of congregate living for seniors.

Ontario’s vaccine strategy prioritizes the most vulnerable populations first, including health care workers and residents of long-term care homes. The residents and staff in all long-term care homes in Ontario will be vaccinated by February 15, 2021 if they want to be vaccinated.