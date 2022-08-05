Rabies confirmed in bat found in Oakville

× Expand Wiki Commons Big brown bat

On August 3, 2022, Halton Region Public Health confirmed that a big, brown bat tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found in the West Oakville neighbourhood, south of Speers Road and east of Fourth Line. This is the first confirmed case of animal rabies in Oakville this year.

According to the Government of Canada, rabies has an incidence rate of 6.7 cases per billion person-years in Canada.

Big brown bats weigh 15 to 26 grams; fur colouring is brown to blond with a wing span of 32 to 37 cm.

Rabies is a viral disease causing severe damage to the brain and spinal cord. If untreated before symptoms appear, it can lead to death.

The virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal such as a raccoon, skunk, bat, dog, fox, or other wild animals, usually through a bite or scratch.

Rabies illness in humans is preventable with the extremely effective rabies vaccine, but only if it is administered before symptoms occur.

Although rabies in bats is rare, bites from rabid bats have caused almost all human cases of rabies in Canada over the past several years.

Bats have small, needle-like teeth, and their bites easily go undetected.

If you have been bitten, scratched or exposed to bat saliva, wash any wounds thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

How to identify a potentially rabid bat.

Rabid bats may:

move slowly

lose the ability to fly

remain active during daylight hours

be unresponsive to loud noises

If you find a bat in your home, do not attempt to move it and contact your local Animal Control Services.

Protecting your family and pets from rabies:

Wash bite or scratch wounds from any animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

Report all animal bites or scratches to Halton Region Public Health by calling 311.

Warn your children to stay away from any wild, stray or aggressive animals.

Do not touch, feed or move wildlife, including young, sick or injured animals.

Avoid animals that are behaving strangely.

Do not keep wild animals as pets.

Do not touch dead or sick animals.

If you find a stray animal, report it to your local Animal Control Services.

Make sure your pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Keep your pet on a leash when off your property.

Take your pet to a veterinarian if it has come in contact with a bat or other wild animal

Animal-proof your home by filling any holes that could allow animals to enter.

For more information on rabies, visit halton.ca or contact Halton Region Public Health by calling 311.