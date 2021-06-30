Radius abuse support programs waitlist grows

As we move into the second half of 2021 and over 400 days of dealing with a pandemic, we are optimistic about what the future holds. We are hopeful that over the summer months our Radius community is able to resume some sort of normalcy in their lives. We are also confident that the work all of our staff and partners have put into our transition to virtual assessment and treatment will serve us well into the future.

We know that it’s not been easy. Each and every day has been a struggle for us all, but we have risen to the challenge and know that we will all be better for it on the other side.

We know that in “normal” times, many children – as many as 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys – will experience some sort of abuse in their teen/adolescent years. And after more than a year of pandemic lockdowns, social distancing and remote schooling, many more are in need of our services. Our waitlist has grown from this time last year.

But, we continue to move forward while knowing that stay-at-home orders are helping to slow the spread of the virus, protect our health and protect our hospitals. Connecting virtually to support children, youth and families has enabled our clinical staff to continue their work, further build relationships and trust and continue on our clients’ journey to heal.

Finally, like many of you who share a lifelong commitment to children and families facing adversity, all of us at Radius Child and Youth Services are impressed with how we have been able to adapt and blend lessons learned from past efforts with fresh thinking that will bring forth a robust future.

Our optimism about the future is building and we look forward to what the remainder of 2021 brings us – we have learned that, together, we can work through challenges and strengthen Radius at its core to build a better version of ourselves.