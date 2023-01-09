Ramping up surgeries is an OTMH priority

× Expand Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

Nancy knew something was seriously wrong seconds after she fell.

“I was in a lot of pain and couldn’t move,” Nancy recalls. “My husband, Donald, insisted the ambulance take me to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH). It’s extremely important to be cared for at a place we trust and feel comfortable. OTMH has been our hospital for many years.”

Nancy was diagnosed with a double fracture of her left hip and needed surgery.

“My surgeon came to talk to me and show me the x-ray,” says Nancy. “He took his time,e and I knew I was in great hands. My entire hospital experience was first class.”

"Nancy’s words mean a lot to me," commented Dr. Duncan Rozari,o Chief of Surgery at OTMH. "After all, our Surgical Program exists to save and improve the lives of people in our community. With your support, we consistently do everything we can for our patients to help them get back to enjoying their lives."

Eliminating the backlog of surgeries the hospital put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a priority for the hospital.

"It was very, very difficult letting our patients know that their surgeries had to be delayed, but I have to admit, our patients were so understanding! They knew that every ounce of energy had to be directed to ending the spread of COVID and treating those who were unfortunate enough to catch it," continued Rozario.

"And that’s why ramping surgeries back up to pre-COVID levels just isn’t enough. We want to show these patients that we appreciate their understanding and resolve during this crisis, and we are doing everything we can to get them taken care of.

"Even as I write, we’re recruiting and training new nurses for the surgical program and looking at expanding our Operating Room (OR) capacity.

"That’s where you come in. Did you know government funding for our hospital equipment stops at the walls? Everything inside comes from the generosity of caring donors like you.

"Your generous gift today will help us equip our Hospital with the latest equipment – everything from surgical tables to fibre optic scopes. Plus, it will help us upgrade rapidly evolving technology like high-resolution video equipment so we can maintain our high standard of care."

Addressing the surgical backlog caused by the pandemic is a big priority for the staff at OTMH, but it’s not their only focus. They also want to improve access to care by enhancing their services, including expanding their capacity to do even more surgeries.

With your help, they have already accomplished much in the years before the pandemic to meet the growing surgical demand. The hospital has added three new ORs over five years and 15 new surgeons in three years.

It’s all part of their objective to continue to provide quality care for their patients close to home.

"Now, we’re facing one of the biggest challenges in our history. We want to continue providing the surgeries patients like Nancy need close to home, offer new and more advanced procedures and recruit the best surgical staff – all while reducing the waiting list caused by the pandemic," continued Dr. Rozario.

“I couldn’t have asked for better care,” says Nancy. “Today, I’m doing very well – getting out for an hour’s walk each day.”

Today, our hospital hopes they can count on you for an additional gift. You see, they have a fundraising goal of $150,000 to reach by the end of July – and if they make it – that $150,000 will turn into $300,000 thanks to a pledge from a generous donor to match your gift.

