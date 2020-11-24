Rapid Testing in Ontario begins deployment today

× Expand Photo: CPAC

A new form of rapid testing begins its deployment throughout the province of Ontario today. More than 100,000 ID NOW rapid tests, which can produce results of a COVID-19 results within 15 minutes, have been distributed to both areas with active outbreaks and rural communities with small testing capabilities.

Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliot made the announcement today at a press conference in Toronto.

"These new rapid tests are gamechangers in the fight against COVID-19," said Premier Ford. "This new technology can provide test results in hours, even minutes, instead of days. We're deploying them as quickly as possible to protect patients, long-term care residents, and the frontline heroes who care for them."

Ontario has received approximately 98,000 ID NOW tests that are initially being used in hospitals and assessment centres in rural and remote communities, as well as to test people as part of early outbreak investigations in hotspot regions where there are high concentrations of COVID-19 cases.

Two hospitals are using ID NOW as of today, with 20 additional hospitals preparing to launch rapid testing. Hospitals will be able to test people, such as staff and patients, who are either symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The province has confirmed distribution has begun in Simcoe Muskoka, Southwestern Ontario and Eastern Ontario, with the program expanding to other areas of the province beginning in December. While rollout has been confirmed for Toronto and Peel, it is unknown whether Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital or any Halton region hospitals will receive these tests before 2021.

"Our government strongly advocated for the approval of these rapid tests to help provide timely access to testing for Ontarians who need it the most," said Minister Elliott. "These tests are helping to improve access to testing in our most underserved communities and allow us to better detect and contain any outbreaks.

The province has also received 1.2 million Panbio rapid antigen tests that will support a screening program for long-term care homes and other workplaces. Ontario will receive 1.5 million more before December 31, 2020, most of which will be used in Long-Term Care homes.

Ontario also says, "As both ID NOW and Panbio tests are new, they will be carefully evaluated and used in alignment with guidance from Health Canada."