Rescue at a sleepover - A boy escapes neglect and abuse

As a child I never really understood what it was to have caring, loving parents. My parents both did drugs and drank a lot. When they had parties, and there were many, I was locked in my bedroom closet. Sometimes for days.

At the age of 12 I was at a sleepover at one of my few friend’s homes. His mother noticed bruises on my arm and asked me about it. I didn’t admit anything for fear of repercussions from my parents. She called the Children’s Aid Society (CAS) and a case worker came to my friend’s house. I never went home again.

CAS moved me to a foster home and referred me to Radius Child and Youth Services. I felt safe for the first time in my life. My assessment at Radius was quite an ordeal for me. Admitting to being abused and neglected is not easy and facing the effects of it even harder. Initially I held back a lot of what I had endured but, over time, I opened up to my therapist. He gave me tools to deal with my feelings of fear and helped me to understand that I was worthy of love.

When I started high school, my grades were not very good and it seemed I would never go to college. I stayed in treatment at Radius Child and Youth Services throughout high school. My grades gradually improved as my confidence grew. My therapist was very supportive and eventually reunited me with my grandparents whom I moved in with at age 16.

In June of 2020 I graduated from high school and am proud to say am off to college in the fall to study small engine mechanics. I no longer need treatment at Radius but, still keep in contact with the clinician from time to time. He calls just to say “hi” and see how I am doing.

If not for the support of Radius Child and Youth Services I would not be where I am today, healthy, happy and looking forward to a bright future. Thanks to their care I look to the future with hope and know that I am worthy of love and caring.

You can help Radius Child and Youth Services by donating to the United Way.