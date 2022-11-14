Residents rally to battle ongoing children's medication shortage

UnSplash

Our town is no exception- when it comes to the shortage of pain and fever medication for children due to country-wide supply chain issues. However, what makes it unique is the collective effort put in by its residents to combat the crisis. When some parents are grinding up adult pills or even driving south across the border to grab Children's Tylenol or Advil, locals, including pharmacists, are stepping in to aid information sharing, donating available stocks, and carpooling to buy medicines from the far east or west.

Several residents are posting their requests or updating the latest information on the availability of Tylenol in a recent group on Facebook named- Oakville Answers When Duty Calls.

The group's description states that there are 22000 kids (under 10) in Oakville (who are impacted by) the shortage of Tylenol/Advil (Acetaminophen/Ibuprofen)( source - Public advisory 2022-10-07). Its administrator requests residents to join and share information on the availability and locations of pharmacies carrying the medicines. The group is quite busy right now, with an overwhelming number of people posting their needs or relevant updates.

Yasharth Verma, the group's founder, draws from his expertise as a political analyst and social media consultant and states, "My statistics say that there will be a bigger problem with the hospitals as they will have a lot of pressure in the next few days." He adds, "Being a parent, I also understand the trauma one goes through in case of a shortage of medicine. Let's just make a difference."

To motivate the community, the group also bestows the Oakville Super Person award as an "honour to the person coming out with open heart to help the society."

A senior resident of Old Oakville shared with Oakville News on the condition of anonymity that she and her girlfriends have started watching out for the pediatric stock on the medicine shelves every time they visit a grocery store or pharmacy. "Whenever we see some children's pain or fever medicine, we notify in the neighbourhood forums. I can't imagine how young families are dealing with this crisis," she added.

A few days ago, Rakesh Jha, a young parent to a three-year boy with a high fever, shared in a local forum -"We truly live in a special place called "Oakville." Undoubtedly, one of the best communities around… Many residents came forward and gave me Tylenol/Advil. So much that I needed two of each but received four of each." He, in turn, gave away the extra fever medicine to others who needed it.

Another resident of Southwest Oakville shared how a local pharmacist waited outside the store after closing hours with one last bottle of Tylenol till he reached the location. Residents also appreciated how pharmacists returned calls to notify parents when a batch of pediatric anti-fever medication arrived.

Many parents are driving south of the border to buy these medicines and bringing back additional ones- in case they can donate to other people in need.