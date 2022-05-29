Ride a Bike Day kicks off Bike Month 2022

× Expand Vesela Vaclavikova on Unsplash

Biking to school (or anywhere else!) helps reduce traffic congestion, improves air quality, and is just plain fun!

Bike Month (May 30 - June 30) is an opportunity for people to try riding a bike for the first time, learn new skills, or enjoy connecting with nature through cycling. Bike Month will kick off in Oakville and throughout the GTHA with Ride A Bike Day on May 30.

Bike to School Week

Bike To School Week returns this year after a brief pause in 2021 during Ontario's learn-from-home period due to Covid-19 restrictions. Running from May 30 to June 3, Bike to School Week invites students throughout Ontario to celebrate the joy and possibilities of riding a bike. Biking to school is an excellent way for kids to get in their daily physical activity and build healthy habits, and it is proven to improve their school performance and mental health. Educators can register their classroom/school to participate at bikemonth.ca. After registering, they’ll receive a package of resources to help plan and deliver school-friendly bike activities.

Bike Month events

Bike Month features dozens of community-run events.

Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton and Burlington are offering a series of webinars during Bike Month to help you have fun and stay safe on a bike.

June 2: Family Biking Webinar

June 6: Safe Cycling 101 Webinar

June 12: Road Rules Webinar

June 13: Basic Bike Maintenance Webinar

June 20: Family Biking Webinar

June 23: Safe Cycling 101 Webinar

June 26: Basic Bike Maintenance Webinar

June 28: Road Rules Webinar

Bike Month kilometre counter

Let’s ride around the world together in 2022 — twice! The Bike Month kilometre counter launched in 2021, and riders logged over 40,000 km and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 13,000 kg.

Starting May 30, 2022, riders can set their personal goal and help reach our goal of 80,000 km worth of greenhouse gas emissions avoided over the month.

This year, participants residing in Toronto, Oakville, Peel Region, and York Region will be eligible to win prizes.

Separate prize will be made for each participating municipality. Contest prizes* for each municipality include:

Patagonia Black Hole Waist Pack 5L (x1)

Patagonia R1 Daily Beanie (x1)

$25 Tim Hortons Gift Cards (x4)

$25 Loblaws Gift Cards (x4)

*Additional prizes may be announced during June. Contest winners will be contacted in early July.

Bike Month across the GTHA and Guelph is coordinated by Cycle Toronto and supported by The Town of Oakville, The City of Toronto, York Region, The Region of Peel, The City of Mississauga, The City of Brampton, The City of Hamilton, The City of Burlington, The The City of Guelph, The Town of Caledon, The Town of Halton Hills, The Town of Milton, The Town of Ajax, and The City of Oshawa.

For details on Oakville’s cycling facilities, visit cycle, and walk Oakville.