River Oaks Public School closed due to COVID-19

River Oaks Public School was temporarily closed to students due to COVID-19. Effective Monday, March 15, 2021 all students will move to teacher-led remove learning. It is expected the school will remain closed until Friday March 19, 2022, and is expected to reopen for in person learning on Monday March 22, 2021.

The decision to temporary close River Oaks Public School was a result of staffing concerns that have impacted continuity of learning for students. It was made by the Halton District School Board, and was not directed by Halton Region Public Health.

On March 15, according to the province's website River Oaks Public School has 5 confirmed student cases, and two confirmed staff cases.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021 Halton District School Board notified family as well as staff of the temporary closure. Parents and guardians were advised the their child's teacher would contact them on or before Monday, March 15, 2021, who would provide them with a link to a Google Meet for Monday morning classes.

If students require technological assistance so that they can learn from home, they have been directed to contact the school in order to make arrangements.

The operation hours and schedule for River Oaks Public School remain the same.