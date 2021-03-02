Roles and responsibilities of quarantine Screening Officers in the community

It has been nearly one year since the onset of the pandemic, which has disrupted the day-to-day activities so many of us took for granted. Closed schools, shuttered storefronts, and several restrictions on any travel in and out of Canada deemed to be non-essential.

In addition to requiring a negative Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours before boarding a flight to Canada, anyone arriving in the country must also take an additional test upon arrival.

As of Feb 22, for anyone arriving by air, there is the additional new requirement to wait on those results at a government approved hotel at a traveler's own expense, followed by self-isolation. Those arriving at land-borders are also required to take a Covid-19 test at the border crossing, but are not required to stay at government approved quarantine hotel.

Whether traveling by air or land, anyone arriving in Canada must still complete a two-week period of self-isolation.

As the Federal government has implemented these measures for anyone entering Canada, recent stories are being published about abuses in ‘quarantine hotels’, and charges laid against a ‘Screening Officer'. Screening officers are security guards contracted by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to perform random compliance checks on those who are in quarantine for 14 days following their entry into Canada.

Most recently, there was an article about an Oakville woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted and extorted for funds by a ‘Screening Officer’ visiting her home. Quarantine screening officer charged with sexual assault and extortion

In light of this story, questions about the safety protocols and training of Screening Officers have arisen, leaving some residents unsure of what happens when a Screening Officer comes to their door, and what authority a Screening Officer has.

Some residents are feeling uneasy and unsafe about answering their doors for a Screening Officer, but are worried that by not answering they may face a fine or additional charges.

“Halton Police are happy to attend and verify the identity of the screening officer.”, said HRPS Constable Ryan Anderson, “If anyone feels uncomfortable answering the door they are always welcome to call us”.

When asked if there is a penalty or fine for a resident not answering the door for a Screening Officer, Anderson said “Screening Officers do not have the authority to issue a fine”.

According to PHAC, if a Screening Officer is unable to make contact with a resident, that officer reaches out to local law enforcement to follow up.

“If a Screening officer attends a residence and the resident is not home or does not answer the door the Screening Officer then notifies law enforcement for a follow up. At this stage, Halton Regional Police will conduct a “reasonable level of investigation and due diligence” to ensure the resident is complying with their quarantine,” said Anderson.

According to the PHAC, Screening Officers are hired security guards, from one of four private firms contracted by the Federal Government. These firms include: The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires, G4S Secure Solutions (Canada) Ltd., Garda Canada Security Corporation (GardaWorld), and Paladin Risk Solutions.

According to Tammy Jarbeau, Media Relations Advisor with PHAC, “The contracted Screening Officers must be licensed guards and have a valid police background check, prior to going through the Public Health Agency of Canada Screening Officer training”.

When asked how a private security guard becomes a certified Screening Officer with PHAC, Jarbeau added, “To become a designated Screening Officer, online self-study courses must be completed on the Quarantine Act, the roles and responsibilities of Quarantine Officers and other players; Screening Officer Designation; and Privacy Basics and Privacy Impact Assessments. After completing this training,” she continued, "candidates need to complete and pass an exam. Then, they are eligible for designation”.

According to Jabeau, when a screening officer visits your home, the following procedure should be expected:

The Officers will introduce themselves, show their company identification and will ask to speak to the traveller by name. Screening Officers will ask travellers for a government issued identification, such as passport or driver’s license, to validate the identity of the traveller. The Screening Officer will then ask a series of standard questions to assess a traveller’s compliance with the requirements; these questions are provided to the Officers by PHAC. The Screening Officer will also have the ability to ask additional questions, if needed, to assess compliance.

A resident who answers the door to a screening officer may also ask to see a letter provided to the officer by the PHAC.

Just like parcel delivery companies do, the Screening Officer will take a photo of the travellers’ dwelling to support proof that the traveller was visited.

As of Mar 1, members of the House of Commons’ public safety committee voted to conduct an investigation into the safety and security of new mandatory hotel quarantine sites and at-home compliance checks by screening officers.

For more information on the 14-day Quarantine, visit: How to quarantine (self-isolate) at home when you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms.