Salmon and Quail Egg Niçoise Salad

by

Salmon and Quail Egg Salad.jpg

50 min

10 min

40 min

4 ×

12 quail eggs

1 cup rutabaga, cubed

16 oz salmon filet

½ lemon, sliced for baking salmon

4 thyme sprigs

2 green onions, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup asparagus, woody ends trimmed and cut in half

½ cup pitted Kalamata olives, cut in half

8 cups baby spinach

1 Tbsp dijon mustard

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

3 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 clove garlic

½ tsp sea salt, divided

Salad

I love a traditional Niçoise salad. Today, I thought it would be fun to mix up the ingredients a bit for some variety. I substituted salmon for tuna, rutabaga for white potato, quail eggs for chicken eggs, and asparagus for green beans.

It's always a win-win when you enjoy a delicious dish of healthy food. Here are some of the amazing health benefits you will enjoy from some of this recipe's ingredients. 

  • Quail eggs can be prepared and used much like regular chicken eggs, but they are higher in protein, B12, riboflavin, and iron.
  • Salmon is very high in many essential nutrients such as protein, omega-3 fats, vitamin D and B12, and the antioxidant selenium. Omega 3s, in particular, support heart health, moods, and joints.
  • Rutabaga is in the cruciferous vegetable family and has compounds that can help fight inflammation and premature aging. It is also packed with fibre, which is beneficial for digestion.
  • Asparagus is low in calories, packs in nutrients like vitamin K and folate, and has potential health benefits, including weight loss, improved digestion and lower blood pressure.

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Toss the cubed rutabaga in 2 tsp olive oil and ¼ tsp sea salt and roast in the oven for 30 minutes.

Boil water and hard boil the quail eggs for 3 minutes. Plunge into cold water. Peel and set aside. Slice in half as you are placing them on your salad

Boil another small pot of water, blanch the asparagus for 1-2 minutes, and set aside.

Pat the salmon dry, rub with 1 tsp olive oil, ⅛ tsp sea salt, and top with lemon slices and fresh thyme. Place on the baking sheet with the rutabaga and bake for 10 minutes. NOTE: the rutabaga will bake for a total of 40 minutes

Mix dressing ingredients (dijon, remaining olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Italian seasoning, garlic, and remaining sea salt) in a jar and shake to blend.

Create your salad by placing all topping ingredients (salmon, rutabaga, green onion, quail eggs, olives, tomatoes, and asparagus) on a bed of spinach. Top with dressing, toss and enjoy!