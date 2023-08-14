Salmon and Quail Egg Niçoise Salad
50 min
10 min
40 min
4 ×
12 quail eggs
1 cup rutabaga, cubed
16 oz salmon filet
½ lemon, sliced for baking salmon
4 thyme sprigs
2 green onions, sliced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 cup asparagus, woody ends trimmed and cut in half
½ cup pitted Kalamata olives, cut in half
8 cups baby spinach
1 Tbsp dijon mustard
3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided
3 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1 clove garlic
½ tsp sea salt, divided
I love a traditional Niçoise salad. Today, I thought it would be fun to mix up the ingredients a bit for some variety. I substituted salmon for tuna, rutabaga for white potato, quail eggs for chicken eggs, and asparagus for green beans.
It's always a win-win when you enjoy a delicious dish of healthy food. Here are some of the amazing health benefits you will enjoy from some of this recipe's ingredients.
- Quail eggs can be prepared and used much like regular chicken eggs, but they are higher in protein, B12, riboflavin, and iron.
- Salmon is very high in many essential nutrients such as protein, omega-3 fats, vitamin D and B12, and the antioxidant selenium. Omega 3s, in particular, support heart health, moods, and joints.
- Rutabaga is in the cruciferous vegetable family and has compounds that can help fight inflammation and premature aging. It is also packed with fibre, which is beneficial for digestion.
- Asparagus is low in calories, packs in nutrients like vitamin K and folate, and has potential health benefits, including weight loss, improved digestion and lower blood pressure.
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Toss the cubed rutabaga in 2 tsp olive oil and ¼ tsp sea salt and roast in the oven for 30 minutes.
Boil water and hard boil the quail eggs for 3 minutes. Plunge into cold water. Peel and set aside. Slice in half as you are placing them on your salad
Boil another small pot of water, blanch the asparagus for 1-2 minutes, and set aside.
Pat the salmon dry, rub with 1 tsp olive oil, ⅛ tsp sea salt, and top with lemon slices and fresh thyme. Place on the baking sheet with the rutabaga and bake for 10 minutes. NOTE: the rutabaga will bake for a total of 40 minutes
Mix dressing ingredients (dijon, remaining olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Italian seasoning, garlic, and remaining sea salt) in a jar and shake to blend.
Create your salad by placing all topping ingredients (salmon, rutabaga, green onion, quail eggs, olives, tomatoes, and asparagus) on a bed of spinach. Top with dressing, toss and enjoy!