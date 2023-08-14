Salmon and Quail Egg Niçoise Salad

I love a traditional Niçoise salad. Today, I thought it would be fun to mix up the ingredients a bit for some variety. I substituted salmon for tuna, rutabaga for white potato, quail eggs for chicken eggs, and asparagus for green beans.

It's always a win-win when you enjoy a delicious dish of healthy food. Here are some of the amazing health benefits you will enjoy from some of this recipe's ingredients.

Quail eggs can be prepared and used much like regular chicken eggs, but they are higher in protein, B12, riboflavin, and iron.

Salmon is very high in many essential nutrients such as protein, omega-3 fats, vitamin D and B12, and the antioxidant selenium. Omega 3s, in particular, support heart health, moods, and joints.

Rutabaga is in the cruciferous vegetable family and has compounds that can help fight inflammation and premature aging. It is also packed with fibre, which is beneficial for digestion.

Asparagus is low in calories, packs in nutrients like vitamin K and folate, and has potential health benefits, including weight loss, improved digestion and lower blood pressure.

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Toss the cubed rutabaga in 2 tsp olive oil and ¼ tsp sea salt and roast in the oven for 30 minutes.

Boil water and hard boil the quail eggs for 3 minutes. Plunge into cold water. Peel and set aside. Slice in half as you are placing them on your salad

Boil another small pot of water, blanch the asparagus for 1-2 minutes, and set aside.

Pat the salmon dry, rub with 1 tsp olive oil, ⅛ tsp sea salt, and top with lemon slices and fresh thyme. Place on the baking sheet with the rutabaga and bake for 10 minutes. NOTE: the rutabaga will bake for a total of 40 minutes

Mix dressing ingredients (dijon, remaining olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Italian seasoning, garlic, and remaining sea salt) in a jar and shake to blend.

Create your salad by placing all topping ingredients (salmon, rutabaga, green onion, quail eggs, olives, tomatoes, and asparagus) on a bed of spinach. Top with dressing, toss and enjoy!