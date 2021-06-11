Second doses being accelerated in Halton; now a delta variant hotspot

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Region, including the town of Oakville, has been named a delta variant hotspot by Ontario's provincial government. To address the COVID-19 risk the delta variant presents, Ontario said yesterday they will expand eligibility for accelerated second doses of mRNA vaccines in Oakville and Halton beginning Monday, June 14, 2021.

With Ontario entering step one of this summer's reopening plan, the province said they are "further expanding eligibility for accelerated second doses in Delta hot spots to ensure a strong level of protection against COVID-19 and variants."

The eligibility is being targeted to "communities with the highest rates of Delta (B.1.617) variant transmission," for their protection from an increased risk of an increased presence of COVID-19's delta variant. Provincial doctors say control of this new variant, which requires both doses of vaccine for protection, is critical to controlling the spread of COVID-19 and ending the pandemic.

"Beginning 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021," said the province, "individuals who live in Delta hot spots and also received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9, 2021 will be eligible to book their accelerated second dose appointment."

In addition to Halton Region, the other six public health units included in the new expanded eligibility are Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York.

The province says those in areas with their own booking systems, like Halton, will be able to book accelerated second appointments can do so "directly through public health units that use their own booking system and through participating pharmacies. Primary care providers will be reaching out to book appointments."

Halton Region has not released instructions for updated booking for Ontario's new guidelines, nor a statement responding to the new timeline. They have also not responded to Oakville News' request for comment.

"Mobile vaccine units supported by province, operated pop-ups and employer-led clinics that provided first doses in Peel, Toronto and York public health regions will also begin operating second dose clinics beginning the week of June 20, 2021," a media release adds.

"The province will further expand eligibility for accelerated second doses across Ontario as additional vaccine allocations and shipment timelines are confirmed by the federal government, including the recently announced Moderna vaccines."

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said, "We’ve made tremendous progress in the rollout of vaccines across the province. I urge everyone to continue to follow the advice of their local public health unit, which will allow all Ontarians to resume activities with their friends and families as it is safe to do so."

You can read the full statement and announcement from the province on their website here.