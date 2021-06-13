Second doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine accelerated

Was your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca? You now can receive your second dose eight weeks after your first vaccination. Though AstraZeneca is most effective if a person waits 12 weeks between first and second doses.

The province accelerated the second dose interval for individuals who received their first dose of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eight weeks, with informed consent, from 12 weeks.

If you were first vaccinated with AstraZeneca, you could choose between AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine. Also, people may choose to receive their second dose sooner to have the increased protection provided by a second dose. All of these options protect against COVID-19, including the Delta variant, and have been deemed safe.

This decision is based on emerging clinical evidence about administering two doses of different vaccines, as supported by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). Evidence from multiple studies indicates that mixing COVID-19 vaccines (receiving an mRNA vaccine after an AstraZeneca vaccine) at dosing intervals between eight and 12 weeks is safe and demonstrates a beneficial immune response. In addition, there is evidence that a longer gap between two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine (such as a 12-week interval) provides higher protection.

Beginning Monday, June 14, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. (Halton Region has not responded to the province's latest statement), individuals who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can book their second vaccination after eight weeks or longer. Informed consent is required.

Individuals who wish to receive an mRNA vaccine for their second dose can book an appointment through your Halton's booking system or participating pharmacy. In addition, individuals wanting a second dose of AstraZeneca can contact the pharmacy or primary care provider where they received their first dose.

Please get vaccinated as soon as possible and receive your second dose as soon as you are eligible.