Ontario declares second state of emergency from COVID-19

Effectively immediately, the province of Ontario has declared a second state of emergency due to dangerous levels of rising cases of COVID-19. The announcement was made today, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 by Premier Doug Ford at Queen's Park.

Ford cited the exponential growth of new cases, the growth of admissions into Ontario hospitals, the spread of B-117 COVID-19 (the more infectious U.K. variant of the disease), but above all, troubling modelling data showing over one-third of Ontarians are not following public health advice.

"The latest modelling data shows that Ontario is in a crisis and, with the current trends, our hospital ICUs will be overwhelmed in a few short weeks with unthinkable consequences," said Premier Ford. "That's why we are taking urgent and decisive action, which includes declaring a provincial emergency and imposing a stay-at-home-order."

"We need people to only go out only for essential trips to pick up groceries or go to medical appointments. By doing the right thing and staying home, you can stay safe and save lives."

In addition to the state of emergency, a legal stay at home order has been put in place beginning 12:01 a.m. this Thursday, January 14, 2021. The only exemptions to this order are:

Going to the grocery store or pharmacy

Accessing health care services

For exercise

Essential work

There are dozens of changes to life across Ontario, including here in Oakville. More information will be released over the next 36 hours, though some key details are confirmed:

This emergency state will remain in effect for at least 28 days (until at least February 9, 2021)

Wearing a mask or face covering is now recommended outdoors

Outdoor organized public gatherings and social gatherings are restricted to a limit of five people

Non-essential construction is closed

All rental evictions in Ontario have been halted

All non-essential retail stores are now restricted to operating hours no earlier than 7 a.m. and no later than 8 p.m.

Schools in Toronto, York, Peel, Hamilton and Windsor will stay closed until at least February 12, 2021 (all other regions, including Halton, will be updated on a weekly basis beginning next week)

Sylvia Jones, Ontario's solicitor general, said today, "Let me be clear: If people are found not complying with these orders, they will be subject to fines and persecution. Penalties may include up to a year in jail."

After announcing the new rules, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliot said directly to citizens, "I am urging you to please follow public health advice. We are counting on each of you to do the right thing and act responsibly so we break the deadly trend of transmission."

"Please be part of the solution," she continued, "Stay home. Stay safe. And save lives."

The provincial declaration of emergency "are under the EMCPA..and amendments to regulations are under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020.)"

Premier Ford ended his introductory remarks for the new regulations by pleading with Ontarians: "More than ever, we need - I need - you to do your part, stay home, and save lives."

More to come on this developing story. Learn more about the new regulations here directly from the Province of Ontario.