September 10, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, September 10, 2022. There are still five active outbreaks in Oakville - the same number as last week.

Outbreaks are reported at long-term care facilities West Oak Village (Bronte Home), Wyndham Manor (Bronte Home), and Chartwell Waterford (Oakville Home). The remaining two outbreaks are in an unnamed congregate living space, and retirement home Palermo Village has an outbreak on the fifth floor.

Since our last update on September 3, there have been 99 cases, four hospitalizations, and one death in Oakville due to COVID-19.

Ontario has received its first doses of the bivalent vaccines; Health Canada believes there will be enough doses for all Canadians, over 18, this fall or winter. This updated Moderna vaccine fights both the original virus and the Omicron variant BA.1, which wreaked havoc last year by driving the biggest wave of infections and hospitalizations we've seen.

Since last week, the province no longer has a five-day isolation period for COVID-19. Those who are sick with COVID-19 should stay home until their fever and symptoms clear for at least 24 hours, and wear a mask "in any setting" as soon as they notice symptoms - even if they feel better - according to the Ontario's top doctor Kieran Moore.

Children in Ontario between the ages of 5 and 11, are now eligible to take the booster shot.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton COVID-19 Update:

240 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

9 people were hospitalized and 4 died.

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Almost 1.4 million doses have been administered in Halton.

95% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose.

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses.

62% of Halton residents have at least three doses.

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 7,419 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since last week.

74 deaths were reported this week - a reduction from 97 last week.

1,248 people are in hospitals with COVID-19, only three more than last week.

There are 135 people in ICU - the same as last week.

There has been a total of 1.44 million cases in Ontario.

14,129 deaths have been reported.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.49% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

87.07% of eligible Ontarians have received at least two doses.

50.97% of people have received a third dose.

34,835,126 doses have been administered overall.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.22 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 44,599 deaths. 85.27% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

U.S. cases have surpassed 95 million; over a million have died.

608 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.51 million people have died.

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: