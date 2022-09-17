September 17, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, September 17, 2022. There are now six active outbreaks in Oakville - one more than last week.

Since our last update on September 10, there have been over 300 new cases, five hospitalizations, and four more deaths in Oakville due to COVID-19. This is the second week in a row Oakville reports four deaths.

Outbreaks are reported at long-term care facilities West Oak Village (Bronte Home), Wyndham Manor (Bronte Home), and Chartwell Waterford (Oakville Home). The remaining two outbreaks are in an unnamed congregate living space, and retirement home Palermo Village has an outbreak on the fifth floor.

Beginning Monday, September 26, all Halton residents 18+ are eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose (or second booster dose tailored specifically to the Omicron variant.) Those age 70+ and anyone 18+ working in health care can book their appointments now.

Since last week, the province no longer has a five-day isolation period for COVID-19. Those who are sick with COVID-19 should stay home until their fever and symptoms clear for at least 24 hours, and wear a mask "in any setting" as soon as they notice symptoms - even if they feel better - according to the Ontario's top doctor Kieran Moore.

Children in Ontario between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible to take the booster shot.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton COVID-19 Update:

160 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Five people were hospitalized and four died.

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

1.39 million doses have been administered in Halton.

95% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose.

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses.

62% of Halton residents have at least three doses.

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.43 million cases in Ontario to date

14,214 deaths to date - plus 85

1,167 people are in hospitals with COVID-19 (down almost 10% this week)

There are 130 people in ICU - minus 5

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.49% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

82.91% of eligible Ontarians have received at least two doses

51.07% of people have received a third dose

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.18 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 44,635 deaths. 82.52% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

U.S. cases have surpassed 95 million, now at 95.14 million cases; over one million have died

608 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.51 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: