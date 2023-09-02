September 2, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Viktor Forgacs COVID-19 Update

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, August 26, 2023. After last week's increase in cases and outbreaks, a second outbreak has reopened in Halton region and more than 10% of cases in Oakville are coming back positive.

Local hospitalizations are also rising again, having gone from just one to five in just over a week. Test positivity is expected to rise with the continued growth of EG.5 cases being reported across southern Ontario.

Halton continues to fall behind on current vaccinations: only 5% of Halton residents have a full series of immunization. Among those 50 and under, those fully immunized has dropped to a worrying 1.4% of the population.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending all eligible Canadians to get another COVID-19 booster shot this fall. Updated vaccines are expected in the next several weeks and will target Omicron subvariants.

The latest Omicron subvariant EG.5 is now present and infecting cases in Ontario. This has caused province-wide case positivity to reach a year-high 8%. Nationwide, scientists estimate EG.5 is now the cause of more than one-third of new COVID-19 cases.

The rates of U.S. hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have more than doubled in the last month. These metrics have risen every week so far this summer.

The worldwide case total to date has, as predicted, surpassed 770 million cases this week recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed global deaths are nearing 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is, almost certainly, millions higher.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third and fourth dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

New data from Halton Regional Health this week:

Halton is averaging 5.4 new COVID-19 cases per day, a double from last week's average of 2.6 cases per day.

There are two active outbreaks in Halton (1 more than last week)

10.7% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (1.9% more than last week)

5 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19 (2 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.57 million doses have been administered in Halton

90% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

5% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

58% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.58 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 574,100 active cases in Canada (+1,900 this week)

2,625 people are currently in hospital (+97 this week)

There are 50,754 deaths to date (+52 this week)

82.64% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

Global COVID-19 Update:

As of May 11, 2023, the United States is no longer tracking new, aggregate daily cases and deaths or new nationwide testing data

U.S. hospitalizations are up 18.8% this past week, slightly lower than last week but still more than double the rate from just one month ago

U.S. deaths have increased 17.6% this week - still rising since late July

Only 17.0% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

770.08 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.95 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Sources: