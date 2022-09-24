September 24, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Janet Bedford OTMH - Patient Room

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, September 24, 2022. There are now seven active outbreaks in Oakville - yet again one more than last week.

This includes two outbreaks at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH). One is in the 5 South Pod 200, and has been active for one week now. The other is in Mental Health Unit 1, which has been active since this past Tuesday.

Since our last update on September 17, there have been nearly 200 new cases due to COVID-19. One person died from COVID-19 in Oakville this week and nine people were hospitalized across Halton.

There is good news, too: as of this week, Halton Region has reached a cumulative 1.4 million vaccinations since efforts began back in December 2020.

Beginning Monday, September 26, all Halton residents 18+ are eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose (or second booster dose tailored specifically to the Omicron variant.) Those age 70+ and anyone 18+ working in health care can book their appointments now.

Since last week, the province no longer has a five-day isolation period for COVID-19. Those who are sick with COVID-19 should stay home until their fever and symptoms clear for at least 24 hours, and wear a mask "in any setting" as soon as they notice symptoms - even if they feel better - according to the Ontario's top doctor Kieran Moore.

Children in Ontario between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible to take the booster shot.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton COVID-19 Update:

192 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported

Nine people were hospitalized and one died

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.40 million doses have been administered in Halton

95% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses

62% of Halton residents have at least three doses

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.43 million cases in Ontario to date

14,214 deaths to date - plus 85

1,167 people are in hospitals with COVID-19 (down almost 10% this week)

There are 130 people in ICU - minus 5

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.49% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

82.91% of eligible Ontarians have received at least two doses

51.07% of people have received a third dose

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.20 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 44,851 deaths (+216 this week)

82.54% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

U.S. cases have surpassed 95 million, now at 95.14 million cases; over one million have died

608 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.51 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: