September 3, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

There are five active outbreaks in Oakville. Long-term care facility West Oak Village has reported an outbreak in Bronte Home. Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has two outbreaks in 6 Central Pod 400 and 6 South Pod 200. The remaining two outbreaks are in an unnamed congregate living space and retirement home Chartwell Waterford in the second, third, and fourth floor.

Since our last update on August 27, there have been 61 cases and 2 hospitalizations in Oakville due to COVID-19. There were no deaths this week in Oakville, and the entire Halton region, due to COVID-19.

Ontario no longer has a five-day isolation period for COVID-19. Those who are sick with COVID-19 should stay home until their fever and symptoms clear for at least 24 hours, and wear a mask "in any setting" as soon as they notice symptoms - even if they feel better - according to the province's top doctor Kieran Moore.

Also, children in Ontario between the ages of 5 and 11, are now eligible to take the booster shot.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

Halton COVID-19 Update:

207 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

7 people were hospitalized and there were no deaths.

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Almost 1.4 million doses have been administered in Halton.

95% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose.

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses.

62% of Halton residents have at least three doses.

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

The province reported 97 deaths this week - the new high in the seventh wave.

Hospitalizations, however have dropped; 1,245 people are in hospitals with COVID-19, which is a reduction from 1,354 last week.

There are 135 people in ICU - a reduction from 146 reported last week.

There has been a total of 1.44 million cases in Ontario.

14,119 deaths have been reported.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.44% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

87.03% of eligible Ontarians have received at least two doses.

50.82% of people have received a third dose.

34,765,928 doses have been administered overall.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.21 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 44,360 deaths. 85.24% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

U.S. cases have surpassed 94 million; over a million have died.

604 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.49 million people have died.

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

