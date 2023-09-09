September 9, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash Frontline Workers OTMH COVID-19

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, September 9, 2023. Several local COVID-19 data metrics have increased significantly this week.

In just the last week, not only has Halton's number of new, daily COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled, from 5.4 new cases per day to 10.4 new cases, but nearly 17% of all tests are now coming back positive - both alarming data spikes.

Three new institutional outbreaks have opened in Halton, bringing the active total to five. This is the highest number in almost six months. More bad news: local hospitalizations this week have nearly tripled.

Only 5% of Halton residents have a full series of immunization. Among those 50 and under, those fully immunized has dropped to a worrying 1.4% of the population. Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending all eligible Canadians to get another COVID-19 booster shot this fall.

The latest Omicron subvariant EG.5 is now present and infecting cases in southern Ontario. Test positivity is expected to rise with its continued growth across the province. Nationwide, scientists estimate EG.5 is now the cause of more than one-third of new COVID-19 cases.

Canada-wide, cases and test positivity are rising in all ten provinces, and the number of hospital admissions nationwide has more than doubled from last week, totalling more than 150 people.

The worldwide case total to date has, as predicted, surpassed 770 million cases this week recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed global deaths are nearing 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is, almost certainly, millions higher.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third and fourth dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

New data from Halton Regional Health this week:

Halton is averaging 10.4 new COVID-19 cases per day, a double from last week's average of 2.6 cases per day.

There are five active outbreaks in Halton (3 more than last week)

16.8% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (6.1% more than last week)

14 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (9 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.57 million doses have been administered in Halton

90% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

5% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

58% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.58 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 576,400 active cases in Canada (+2,300 this week)

2,783 people are currently in hospital (+158 this week)

There are 50,796 deaths to date (+42 this week)

82.64% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are up 15.7% this past week, slightly lower than last week but still more than double the rate from just one month ago

U.S. deaths have increased 10.5% this week - still rising since late July

Only 17.0% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

770.43 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.95 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

