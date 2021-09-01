September 1, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, September 1, 2021 coronavirus update. After small decreases last week, active cases are up again in Oakville and Halton today. Oakville has only one case in the hospital, but there are 12 across Halton.

There are two big updates in Ontario today: one is the announcement that COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be mandatory for non-essential businesses beginning September 22, 2021. The second is confirmed Delta variant cases in the province exceeded 10,000 today - more than double the total less than a month ago.

Cases are down by a very small number in Ontario today, but hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all up. Premier Ford also took media questions today for the first time since late July.

Active cases in Canada have, yet again, grown to more than 30,000. The CDC is advising Americans not to travel to Canada due to its risk of contracting COVID-19, despite transmission being nearly 100 times higher in the U.S.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News shares Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

After drops last week, active cases are up again in Oakville and Halton

The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an upcoming meeting

Despite six weeks of consecutive rising case numbers, first vaccine dose intake has not changed in Oakville or Halton

More than half of Halton's hospitalizations are at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital

Summary of local vaccinations

79% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

842,885 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,586

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 31, 2021.

26 active cases - plus 2

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,860 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

67 deaths - no change

5,767 recoveries - plus 2

5,834 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

Zero active outbreaks

Status in Halton

122 active cases - plus 3

12 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,762 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 25

238 deaths - no change

18,402 recoveries - plus 22

18,640 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22

Active cases are down for the second straight day, but by only a few cases

Ontario is extending its three day pandemic sick leave program to the end of 2021

Confirmed Delta variant cases now exceed 10,000, having more than doubled in less than a month

83.73% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.82 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.21% of total pop.)

At least 9.97 million people are fully vaccinated (67.37%)

20.79 million vaccine doses administered - plus 34,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 1, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,861 active cases - minus 7

339 people hospitalized - plus 3

566,206 confirmed cases - plus 656

550,829 recovered cases - plus 650

9,516 deaths - plus 13

560,345 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

27,572 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.9%

163 people in ICU - plus 5

96 people on ventilators - plus 3

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,341 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,222 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

10,543 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 764

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases in Canada have, yet again, grown to more than 30,000

The head of the CDC and Prevention says the U.S. is only telling Americans to "reconsider travel" to Canada mainly for the benefit of those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 4.5 million people have died worldwide

84.21% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.95 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.31% of total pop.)

At least 25.47 million people are fully vaccinated (66.78%)

53.42 million vaccine doses administered - plus 98,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 31, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,812 active cases - plus 835

1,306 active hospitalizations - plus 57

1.49 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.44 million recoveries - plus 1,217

26,952 deaths - plus 26

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 71.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

39.27 million cumulative cases

638,689 deaths - plus 1,304

61.9% of people have one dose (72.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

52.6% are fully vaccinated (61.5% of those eligible)

Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 194.23 per 100,000 people

The FDA has given full approval of the Pfizer vaccine

World COVID-19 Update

217.55 million cases - plus 527,000

4.52 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

