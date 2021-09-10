September 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville Hospital Foundation

This is the Friday, September 10, 2021 coronavirus update. For the third day this week, Oakville's active cases are down while Halton's total has grown. While the region has administered fewer than 1,000 doses for the second straight day, the cumulative total of all doses in Halton topped 850,000 this morning.

Ontario's active cases, meanwhile, are rising again after small drops earlier this week due to lower testing over the Labour Day weekend. But there is some encouraging news: hospitalizations have gone down the last two days, even if only by a fraction of Wednesday's one-day, 80 case increase. Even better are the number of ICU and ventilator patients that have gone down consistently this week.

Around Canada, Nova Scotia becomes the seventh province to create a vaccine mandate to access most non-essential businesses and Alberta is moving some hospital patients out of rooms to make room for those with COVID-19. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, creates new isolation rules in lieu of a vaccine passport.

Cumulative American deaths reached 650,000 people yesterday, and U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a 6-point plan to address COVID-19, led by a vaccine mandate for all federal employees and all companies with more than 100 employees. Global COVID-19 deaths reach 4.6 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

For the third day this week, Oakville's active cases are down while Halton's total has grown

Halton Region has now given more than 850,000 doses of vaccine

Beginning today, Halton is amending Letters of Instruction for workplace safety

Three new, unnamed workplace outbreaks have been reported by Halton in less than two days - including one in Oakville

Halton has administered fewer than 1,000 doses for the second straight day

The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an special meeting this coming Monday

Summary of local vaccinations

80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

85% have received at least one dose

850,917 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 938

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 9, 2021.

46 active cases - minus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,936 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

67 deaths - no change

5,823 recoveries - plus 9

5,890 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

166 active cases - plus 3

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,992 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 27

239 deaths - no change

18,587 recoveries - plus 24

18,795 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

5 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.96 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.16% of total pop.)

At least 10.13 million people are fully vaccinated (68.48% of total pop.)

21.09 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 10, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,123 active cases - plus 77

361 people hospitalized - minus 4

572,978 confirmed cases - plus 848

557,265 recovered cases - plus 770

9,590 deaths - plus 5

566,855 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

28,247 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%

177 people in ICU - minus 8

113 people on ventilators - minus 2

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,444 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 4

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,225 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

14,051 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 748

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.20% of total pop.)

At least 25.94 million people are fully vaccinated (68.02% of total pop.)

54.23 million vaccine doses administered - plus 102,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

38,464 active cases - plus 870

1,792 active hospitalizations - plus 40

1.53 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.47 million recoveries - plus 1,489

27,150 deaths - plus 32

Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

40.70 million cumulative cases

654,409 deaths - plus 1,929

62.9% of people have one dose (73.5% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

53.6% are fully vaccinated (62.7% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

223.02 million cases

4.60 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.64 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

