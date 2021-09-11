September 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

This is the Friday, September 11, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton doesn't provide new data on weekends, but Oakville's active cases were down yesterday while Halton's total has grown for the third in a row. The Halton Catholic School Board confirmed early today its first case in school of COVID-19 this year.

Ontario reports its largest day of new cases this week. The province's active cases, meanwhile, are rising again after small drops earlier this week due to lower testing over the Labour Day weekend.

In vaccinations, nearly 11 million Ontarians now have a first dose and Canada will have fully vaccinated 26 million people by the end of today.

Cumulative American deaths reached 650,000 people yesterday, and U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a 6-point plan to address COVID-19, led by a vaccine mandate for all federal employees and all companies with more than 100 employees. Global COVID-19 deaths reach 4.6 million people.

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

85% have received at least one dose

850,917 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 938

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 10, 2021.

46 active cases - minus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,936 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

67 deaths - no change

5,823 recoveries - plus 9

5,890 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

166 active cases - plus 3

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,992 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 27

239 deaths - no change

18,587 recoveries - plus 24

18,795 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

5 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.29% of total pop.)

At least 10.15 million people are fully vaccinated (68.64% of total pop.)

21.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 40,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 11, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,209 active cases - plus 86

363 people hospitalized - plus 2

573,835 confirmed cases - plus 857

558,021 recovered cases - plus 756

9,605 deaths - plus 15

567,626 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

26,268 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.5%

180 people in ICU - plus 3

114 people on ventilators - plus 1

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,448 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 4

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,225 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

14,139 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 88

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.32 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.28% of total pop.)

At least 25.98 million people are fully vaccinated (68.12% of total pop.)

54.30 million vaccine doses administered - plus 73,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

39,273 active cases - plus 809

1,837 active hospitalizations - plus 46

1.53 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.47 million recoveries - plus 756

27,185 deaths - plus 35

Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

40.87 million cumulative cases

656,318 deaths - plus 1,909

63.0% of people have one dose (73.7% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

53.7% are fully vaccinated (62.8% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

223.02 million cases

4.60 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.64 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

