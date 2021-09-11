September 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
COVID-19 photograph
This is the Friday, September 11, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton doesn't provide new data on weekends, but Oakville's active cases were down yesterday while Halton's total has grown for the third in a row. The Halton Catholic School Board confirmed early today its first case in school of COVID-19 this year.
Ontario reports its largest day of new cases this week. The province's active cases, meanwhile, are rising again after small drops earlier this week due to lower testing over the Labour Day weekend.
In vaccinations, nearly 11 million Ontarians now have a first dose and Canada will have fully vaccinated 26 million people by the end of today.
Cumulative American deaths reached 650,000 people yesterday, and U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a 6-point plan to address COVID-19, led by a vaccine mandate for all federal employees and all companies with more than 100 employees. Global COVID-19 deaths reach 4.6 million people.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Updated Halton numbers are not released on weekends
- Halton Catholic District School Board reports the first school case of COVID-19 of the year today
- Halton Region has now given more than 850,000 doses of vaccine
- The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an special meeting this coming Monday
Summary of local vaccinations
- 80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 85% have received at least one dose
- 850,917 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 938
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 10, 2021.
- 46 active cases - minus 3
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,936 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,823 recoveries - plus 9
- 5,890 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 166 active cases - plus 3
- 5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 18,992 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 27
- 239 deaths - no change
- 18,587 recoveries - plus 24
- 18,795 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 5 active outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario reports its highest day of new cases this week
- More than three-quarters of all new COVID-19 cases are from Ontarians who are not fully vaccinated
- Ontario's active cases are rising again after small drops earlier this week due to lower testing over the Labour Day weekend
- The number of ICU and ventilator patients have been going down consistently this week
- COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22
- Latest modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall
- 78.50% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.29% of total pop.)
- At least 10.15 million people are fully vaccinated (68.64% of total pop.)
- 21.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 40,200
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 11, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 6,209 active cases - plus 86
- 363 people hospitalized - plus 2
- 573,835 confirmed cases - plus 857
- 558,021 recovered cases - plus 756
- 9,605 deaths - plus 15
- 567,626 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%
- 26,268 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.5%
- 180 people in ICU - plus 3
- 114 people on ventilators - plus 1
- 17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,448 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 4
- 1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,225 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 14,139 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 88
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Socially distant advance voting has begun for the 2021 Federal Election
- See a list here of current vaccine and certificate/passport protocols for each province
- Canada has resumed allowing fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country without quarantine
- U.S. President Joe Biden announces a 6-point plan to address COVID-19, led by a vaccine mandate for all federal employees and all companies with more than 100 employees
- BioNTech is preparing a report to approve its vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds
- 78.25% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 28.32 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.28% of total pop.)
- At least 25.98 million people are fully vaccinated (68.12% of total pop.)
- 54.30 million vaccine doses administered - plus 73,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 39,273 active cases - plus 809
- 1,837 active hospitalizations - plus 46
- 1.53 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.47 million recoveries - plus 756
- 27,185 deaths - plus 35
- Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 40.87 million cumulative cases
- 656,318 deaths - plus 1,909
- 63.0% of people have one dose (73.7% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 53.7% are fully vaccinated (62.8% of those eligible)
- Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 223.02 million cases
- 4.60 million people have died worldwide
- At least 5.64 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: