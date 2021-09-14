September 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, September 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville Town Council yesterday approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31, 2021. Halton Region has confirmed its 19,000th cumulative case of COVID-19.

While hospital cases are up in Ontario, active cases in the province today are down for the second straight day, and for the third time in the last four days.

11 million Ontarians have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and more specific guidance has been released for the new proof of vaccination rules going into effect next week.

Canada's active cases, driven mostly by the Western provinces, are again above 40,000. 26 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated, and cumulative cases in the United States reaches 41 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31st

Halton Region has confirmed its 19,000th cumulative case of COVID-19

A mobile vaccine clinic is happening at Sheridan College today

Local hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last three days

Summary of local vaccinations

80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

85% have received at least one dose

854,259 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 612

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 13, 2021.

53 active cases - plus 7

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

5,972 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

67 deaths - no change

5,852 recoveries - plus 3

5,919 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

177 active cases - plus 11

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

19.107 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 30

240 deaths - plus 1

18,690 recoveries - plus 40

18,930 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.01 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.48% of total pop.)

At least 10.20 million people are fully vaccinated (68.93% of total pop.)

21.21 million vaccine doses administered - plus 28,600

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,103 active cases - minus 113

363 people hospitalized - plus 24

575,796 confirmed cases - plus 557

560,069 recovered cases - plus 683

9,624 deaths - plus 7

569,693 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

21,133 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.3%

192 people in ICU - plus 3

119 people on ventilators - plus 5

18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,455 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 3

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 1

5,227 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 2

15,278 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 394

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.43 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.57% of total pop.)

At least 26.13 million people are fully vaccinated (68.52% of total pop.)

54.56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 53,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

42,027 active cases - plus 2,054

1,998 active hospitalizations - plus 92

1.55 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.48 million recoveries - plus 1,780

27,253 deaths - plus 15

Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

41.00 million cumulative cases

658,410 deaths - plus 1,092

63.2% of people have one dose (73.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

53.9% are fully vaccinated (63.1% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

225.02 million cases

4.63 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.64 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

