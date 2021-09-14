September 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Tuesday, September 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville Town Council yesterday approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31, 2021. Halton Region has confirmed its 19,000th cumulative case of COVID-19.
While hospital cases are up in Ontario, active cases in the province today are down for the second straight day, and for the third time in the last four days.
11 million Ontarians have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and more specific guidance has been released for the new proof of vaccination rules going into effect next week.
Canada's active cases, driven mostly by the Western provinces, are again above 40,000. 26 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated, and cumulative cases in the United States reaches 41 million people.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31st
- Halton Region has confirmed its 19,000th cumulative case of COVID-19
- A mobile vaccine clinic is happening at Sheridan College today
- Local hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last three days
Summary of local vaccinations
- 80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 85% have received at least one dose
- 854,259 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 612
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 13, 2021.
- 53 active cases - plus 7
- 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 5,972 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,852 recoveries - plus 3
- 5,919 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 177 active cases - plus 11
- 9 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
- 19.107 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 30
- 240 deaths - plus 1
- 18,690 recoveries - plus 40
- 18,930 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 5 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active Ontario cases today are down for the second straight day
- The provincial government announces more specific information about the new proof of vaccination rules that will begin next week
- More than three-quarters of all new COVID-19 cases are from Ontarians who are not fully vaccinated
- 11 million Ontarians have now had at least one dose of vaccine
- Latest modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall
- 78.83% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.01 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.48% of total pop.)
- At least 10.20 million people are fully vaccinated (68.93% of total pop.)
- 21.21 million vaccine doses administered - plus 28,600
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 6,103 active cases - minus 113
- 363 people hospitalized - plus 24
- 575,796 confirmed cases - plus 557
- 560,069 recovered cases - plus 683
- 9,624 deaths - plus 7
- 569,693 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%
- 21,133 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.3%
- 192 people in ICU - plus 3
- 119 people on ventilators - plus 5
- 18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,455 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 3
- 1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 1
- 5,227 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 2
- 15,278 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 394
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada's active cases, driven mostly by the Western provinces, are again above 40,000
- BioNTech is preparing a report to approve its vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds
- See a list here of current vaccine and certificate/passport protocols for each province
- United States cases top 41 million people
- 78.70% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 28.43 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.57% of total pop.)
- At least 26.13 million people are fully vaccinated (68.52% of total pop.)
- 54.56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 53,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 42,027 active cases - plus 2,054
- 1,998 active hospitalizations - plus 92
- 1.55 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.48 million recoveries - plus 1,780
- 27,253 deaths - plus 15
- Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 41.00 million cumulative cases
- 658,410 deaths - plus 1,092
- 63.2% of people have one dose (73.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 53.9% are fully vaccinated (63.1% of those eligible)
- Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 225.02 million cases
- 4.63 million people have died worldwide
- At least 5.64 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
