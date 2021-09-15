September 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

M Painchaud
This is the Wednesday, September 15, 2021 coronavirus update. There's promising news with active cases going down in most places: they're lower today in Oakville and Halton and down in Ontario for the third straight day, now below 6,000 again.
Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31, 2021. Halton Region has confirmed its 19,000th cumulative case of COVID-19.
11 million Ontarians have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and more specific guidance has been released for the new proof of vaccination rules going into effect next week. ICU admission are lower today in Ontario, but those on ventilators is up.
Canada's active cases, driven mostly by the Western provinces, are again above 40,000. Hospitalizations across the country are back above 2,000 for the first time since April, with Alberta being home to more than 40% of every patient patient in the entire country.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31st
- Three patients in local hospitals have recovered today
- Halton Region has confirmed its 19,000th cumulative case of COVID-19
- Halton said today they are opening four student clinics for other immunizations that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- It's taken over two weeks for Halton to move from 80% to 81% fully vaccinated
Summary of local vaccinations
- 81% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 85% have received at least one dose
- 855,409 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,134
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 14, 2021.
- 51 active cases - minus 2
- 1 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 5,979 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,861 recoveries - plus 9
- 5,928 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 176 active cases - minus 11
- 6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 19,130 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23
- 240 deaths - no change
- 18,714 recoveries - plus 24
- 18,954 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 5 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- With three days of declining active cases, Ontario's total has dropped below 6,000
- The provincial government announces more specific information about the new proof of vaccination rules that will begin next week
- More than three-quarters of all new COVID-19 cases are from Ontarians who are not fully vaccinated
- A minimum 85% of Ontario's eligible population must be fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall
- 78.95% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.03 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.59% of total pop.)
- At least 10.21 million people are fully vaccinated (69.07% of total pop.)
- 21.24 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,600
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 5,936 active cases - minus 167
- 346 people hospitalized - minus 17
- 576,389 confirmed cases - plus 593
- 560,824 recovered cases - plus 755
- 9,629 deaths - plus 5
- 570,453 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%
- 33,220 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.5%
- 188 people in ICU - minus 4
- 125 people on ventilators - plus 6
- 17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,451 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change
- 1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,227 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 15,689 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 411
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Hospitalizations across Canada have skyrocketed to more than 2,000; 800 alone are in Alberta
- Canada's active cases, driven mostly by the Western provinces, are again above 40,000
- United States cases top 41 million people
- BioNTech is preparing a report to approve its vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds
- 78.85% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 28.47 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.67% of total pop.)
- At least 26.18 million people are fully vaccinated (68.65% of total pop.)
- 54.65 million vaccine doses administered - plus 77,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 42,466 active cases - plus 419
- 2,016 active hospitalizations - plus 18
- 1.55 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.48 million recoveries - plus 1,756
- 27,274 deaths - plus 21
- Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 41.42 million cumulative cases
- 662,620 deaths - plus 4,210
- 63.4% of people have one dose (74.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 54.1% are fully vaccinated (63.3% of those eligible)
- Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 225.68 million cases
- 4.64 million people have died worldwide
- At least 5.73 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
