September 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, September 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports its first new death in nearly a month. Active cases both in town and throughout Halton are down for the third straight day.

But it's a different story in Ontario: after three days with a drop in active cases, there is a large jump in Ontario's total today. The jump is large enough that its reversed all the progress made so far this week in bringing the number of active cases down.

Three-quarters of all new cases in Ontario continue to be in those who aren't fully vaccinated. As of today, 79% of Ontario's eligible population has both doses of vaccine, but we need that to be at a minimum to 85% for a chance at avoiding another lockdown later this fall.

Both Alberta and Saskatchewan have announced new proof of vaccination rules for certain businesses in the last 24 hours and re-instated mask mandates. These decisions come after weeks with hundreds of hospitalizations and calls from local public health to address the pandemic more seriously.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

There is a new death reported in Oakville today - the first one in almost a month

Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31st

Halton says they are opening four student clinics for other immunizations that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

It has taken over two weeks for Halton to move from 80% to 81% fully vaccinated

Summary of local vaccinations

81% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

85% have received at least one dose

856,340 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 931

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 15, 2021.

47 active cases - minus 4

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,984 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

68 deaths - plus 1

5,869 recoveries - plus 8

5,937 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

171 active cases - minus 5

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

19,154 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 24

241 deaths - plus 1

18,742 recoveries - plus 28

18,983 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.04 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.69% of total pop.)

At least 10.24 million people are fully vaccinated (69.21% of total pop.)

21.28 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,400

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,129 active cases - plus 193

348 people hospitalized - plus 2

577,253 confirmed cases - plus 864

561,492 recovered cases - plus 668

9,632 deaths - plus 3

571,124 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

34,365 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%

191 people in ICU - plus 3

120 people on ventilators - minus 5

15 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,452 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,227 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

15,925 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 236

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.78% of total pop.)

At least 26.22 million people are fully vaccinated (68.77% of total pop.)

54.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 85,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

42,641 active cases - plus 175

2,066 active hospitalizations - plus 50

1.56 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.49 million recoveries - plus 1,777

27,311 deaths - plus 37

Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

41.59 million cumulative cases

666,420 deaths - plus 3,980

63.4% of people have one dose (74.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

54.1% are fully vaccinated (63.3% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

225.68 million cases

4.64 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.73 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

