September 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, September 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports its first new death in nearly a month. Active cases both in town and throughout Halton are down for the third straight day.
But it's a different story in Ontario: after three days with a drop in active cases, there is a large jump in Ontario's total today. The jump is large enough that its reversed all the progress made so far this week in bringing the number of active cases down.
Three-quarters of all new cases in Ontario continue to be in those who aren't fully vaccinated. As of today, 79% of Ontario's eligible population has both doses of vaccine, but we need that to be at a minimum to 85% for a chance at avoiding another lockdown later this fall.
Both Alberta and Saskatchewan have announced new proof of vaccination rules for certain businesses in the last 24 hours and re-instated mask mandates. These decisions come after weeks with hundreds of hospitalizations and calls from local public health to address the pandemic more seriously.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- There is a new death reported in Oakville today - the first one in almost a month
- Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31st
- Halton says they are opening four student clinics for other immunizations that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- It has taken over two weeks for Halton to move from 80% to 81% fully vaccinated
Summary of local vaccinations
- 81% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 85% have received at least one dose
- 856,340 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 931
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 15, 2021.
- 47 active cases - minus 4
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,984 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5
- 68 deaths - plus 1
- 5,869 recoveries - plus 8
- 5,937 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 171 active cases - minus 5
- 6 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 19,154 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 24
- 241 deaths - plus 1
- 18,742 recoveries - plus 28
- 18,983 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 5 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- After three straight days with lower active cases, there is a large jump in the total today, reversing all of Ontario's progress from this week
- The provincial government announces more specific information about the new proof of vaccination rules that will begin on Wednesday
- Three-quarters of all new COVID-19 cases are from Ontarians who are not fully vaccinated
- A minimum 85% of Ontario's eligible population must be fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall
- 79.15% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.04 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.69% of total pop.)
- At least 10.24 million people are fully vaccinated (69.21% of total pop.)
- 21.28 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,400
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 6,129 active cases - plus 193
- 348 people hospitalized - plus 2
- 577,253 confirmed cases - plus 864
- 561,492 recovered cases - plus 668
- 9,632 deaths - plus 3
- 571,124 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%
- 34,365 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%
- 191 people in ICU - plus 3
- 120 people on ventilators - minus 5
- 15 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,452 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1
- 1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,227 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 15,925 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 236
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Amid dangerously high hospitalizations, both Alberta and Saskatchewan have announced proof of vaccine programs and re-introduced mask mandates in the last 24 hours
- Hospitalizations across Canada have skyrocketed to more than 2,000; 800 alone are in Alberta
- United States cases top 41 million people
- BioNTech is preparing a report to approve its vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds
- 78.96% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 28.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.78% of total pop.)
- At least 26.22 million people are fully vaccinated (68.77% of total pop.)
- 54.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 85,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 42,641 active cases - plus 175
- 2,066 active hospitalizations - plus 50
- 1.56 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.49 million recoveries - plus 1,777
- 27,311 deaths - plus 37
- Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 41.59 million cumulative cases
- 666,420 deaths - plus 3,980
- 63.4% of people have one dose (74.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 54.1% are fully vaccinated (63.3% of those eligible)
- Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 225.68 million cases
- 4.64 million people have died worldwide
- At least 5.73 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
