September 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, September 17, 2021 coronavirus update. While Oakville only had one new case today, Halton reports its first COVID-19 outbreak at a school this year, located in Milton. It's confirmed at least two cases on its first day.
After a great start to the week, active cases have risen the last two days, nullifying the decline in cases from the start of this week. Hospitalizations are slightly down this week but ICU and ventilator patients are up.
Three-quarters of all new cases in Ontario continue to be in those who aren't fully vaccinated. As of today, 79% of Ontario's eligible population has both doses of vaccine, but we need that to be at a minimum to 85% for a chance at avoiding another lockdown later this fall.
Alberta is bracing for critical-care triage with new protocols and plans in place, with the province now home to nearly 1,000 hospital patients. Ontario's ICU patients are way up this week. New reports show how those unvaccinated are going to the hospital with COVID-19 significantly more than those who are.
New mandates are coming to several provinces next week, with some changes in Western Canada coming after weeks with hundreds of hospitalizations and calls from local public health to address the pandemic more seriously.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville reports only one new case today
- The town, however, also reported its first death in nearly a month this week
- Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31st
- Halton's first school outbreak has been declared at Milton's Hawthorne Village Public School
- It has taken over two weeks for Halton to move from 80% to 81% fully vaccinated
Summary of local vaccinations
- 81% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 85% have received at least one dose
- 857,203 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 863
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 16, 2021.
- 43 active cases - minus 4
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,985 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1
- 68 deaths - no change
- 5,874 recoveries - plus 5
- 5,942 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 160 active cases - minus 11
- 7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 19,171 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 17
- 241 deaths - no change
- 18,770 recoveries - plus 28
- 19,011 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases
- 6 active outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- After a great start to the week, active cases have risen the last two days, nullifying the decline in cases from the start of this week
- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association writes an open, scathing letter of Premier Doug Ford's handling of school preparation in the pandemic
- Hospitalizations are slightly down this week but ICU and ventilator patients are up
- Three-quarters of all new COVID-19 cases are from Ontarians who are not fully vaccinated
- 79.30% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.06 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.79% of total pop.)
- At least 10.25 million people are fully vaccinated (69.34% of total pop.)
- 21.31 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,200
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 6,239 active cases - plus 110
- 336 people hospitalized - minus 12
- 578,048 confirmed cases - plus 795
- 562,172 recovered cases - plus 680
- 9,637 deaths - plus 5
- 571,809 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%
- 33,763 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%
- 194 people in ICU - plus 3
- 133 people on ventilators - plus 13
- 16 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,452 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change
- 1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,227 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 16,086 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 161
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- New charts show how those unvaccinated are going to the hospital with COVID-19 significantly more
- Alberta is bracing for critical-care triage with new protocols and plans in place
- With dangerously high hospitalizations, both Alberta and Saskatchewan have announced proof of vaccine programs and re-introduced mask mandates in the last 24 hours
- 79.17% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 28.55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.89% of total pop.)
- At least 26.29 million people are fully vaccinated (68.93% of total pop.)
- 54.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 97,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 43,657 active cases - plus 1,016
- 2,102 active hospitalizations - plus 36
- 1.56 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.49 million recoveries - plus 1,694
- 27,341 deaths - plus 30
- Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 41.75 million cumulative cases
- 668,442 deaths - plus 2,014
- 63.6% of people have one dose (74.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 54.4% are fully vaccinated (63.6% of those eligible)
- Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 226.84 million cases
- 4.65 million people have died worldwide
- At least 5.73 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
