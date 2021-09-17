September 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Friday, September 17, 2021 coronavirus update. While Oakville only had one new case today, Halton reports its first COVID-19 outbreak at a school this year, located in Milton. It's confirmed at least two cases on its first day.

After a great start to the week, active cases have risen the last two days, nullifying the decline in cases from the start of this week. Hospitalizations are slightly down this week but ICU and ventilator patients are up.

Three-quarters of all new cases in Ontario continue to be in those who aren't fully vaccinated. As of today, 79% of Ontario's eligible population has both doses of vaccine, but we need that to be at a minimum to 85% for a chance at avoiding another lockdown later this fall.

Alberta is bracing for critical-care triage with new protocols and plans in place, with the province now home to nearly 1,000 hospital patients. Ontario's ICU patients are way up this week. New reports show how those unvaccinated are going to the hospital with COVID-19 significantly more than those who are.

New mandates are coming to several provinces next week, with some changes in Western Canada coming after weeks with hundreds of hospitalizations and calls from local public health to address the pandemic more seriously.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports only one new case today

The town, however, also reported its first death in nearly a month this week

Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31st

Halton's first school outbreak has been declared at Milton's Hawthorne Village Public School

It has taken over two weeks for Halton to move from 80% to 81% fully vaccinated

Summary of local vaccinations

81% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

85% have received at least one dose

857,203 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 863

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 16, 2021.

43 active cases - minus 4

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,985 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

68 deaths - no change

5,874 recoveries - plus 5

5,942 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

160 active cases - minus 11

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

19,171 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 17

241 deaths - no change

18,770 recoveries - plus 28

19,011 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

6 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.06 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.79% of total pop.)

At least 10.25 million people are fully vaccinated (69.34% of total pop.)

21.31 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,239 active cases - plus 110

336 people hospitalized - minus 12

578,048 confirmed cases - plus 795

562,172 recovered cases - plus 680

9,637 deaths - plus 5

571,809 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

33,763 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%

194 people in ICU - plus 3

133 people on ventilators - plus 13

16 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,452 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,227 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

16,086 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 161

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.89% of total pop.)

At least 26.29 million people are fully vaccinated (68.93% of total pop.)

54.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 97,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

43,657 active cases - plus 1,016

2,102 active hospitalizations - plus 36

1.56 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.49 million recoveries - plus 1,694

27,341 deaths - plus 30

Ranked 74th in global deaths per capita at 72.27 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

41.75 million cumulative cases

668,442 deaths - plus 2,014

63.6% of people have one dose (74.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

54.4% are fully vaccinated (63.6% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 198.84 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

226.84 million cases

4.65 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.73 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: