September 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, September 2, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville adds seven active cases today, but high recoveries across Halton Region brings the regional total down. Oakville has only one case in the hospital, though there are still 12 in Halton.
Ontario reports its highest day of new cases since June 4, 2021. The province has also released new modelling from the provincial science table saying Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall. Currently, only 77% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, and demand has slowed dramatically in the last few weeks.
At current rates, ICU admissions will be higher than April's third wave by the end of September. All this follows yesterday's announcement of "enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates" coming to Ontario beginning September 22, 2021, making vaccinations mandatory in order to visit non-essential businesses.
Canada reports a sad metric met today: a cumulative 1.5 million Canadians have been infected with COVID-19. Active cases in Canada are continuing to grow at a consistently accelerating pace.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News shares Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville adds seven active cases today, but high recoveries across Halton brings the regional total down
- The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an upcoming meeting
- More than half of Halton's hospitalizations are at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital
- A new, unspecified workplace outbreak in Burlington leads to three new cases in its first day
Summary of local vaccinations
- 79% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 84% have received at least one dose
- 843,692 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 807
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on September 1, 2021.
- 33 active cases - plus 7
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,869 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,769 recoveries - plus 2
- 5,836 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- Zero active outbreaks
Status in Halton
- 115 active cases - minus 7
- 12 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 18,780 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 18
- 238 deaths - no change
- 18,427 recoveries - plus 25
- 18,665 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 5 active outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario reports 865 new cases today, its highest one-day total in almost three months, with almost 70% of those cases being among the unvaccinated
- At current rates, ICU admission will be higher than April's third wave by the end of this month
- Enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22
- Ontario’s rolling seven-day average is now at 728 cases/day, up from 646 one week ago
- New modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown this fall
- 77.19% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.32% of total pop.)
- At least 9.98 million people are fully vaccinated (67.50%)
- 20.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,100
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 6,031 active cases - plus 170
- 320 people hospitalized - minus 9
- 567,071 confirmed cases - plus 865
- 551,510 recovered cases - plus 681
- 9,530 deaths - plus 14
- 561,040 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%
- 27,293 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.0%
- 162 people in ICU - minus 1
- 105 people on ventilators - plus 9
- 17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,425 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 84
- 1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,222 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 10,994 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 451
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada reports its 1.5 millionth case to date of COVID-19 in the country
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addresses his weeks of absence from COVID-19 updates
- The head of the CDC and Prevention says the U.S. is only telling Americans to "reconsider travel" to Canada mainly for the benefit of those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19
- 76.87% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 27.99 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.42% of total pop.)
- At least 25.50 million people are fully vaccinated (66.93%)
- 53.51 million vaccine doses administered - plus 92,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 32,789 active cases - plus 977
- 1,338 active hospitalizations - plus 32
- 1.50 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.44 million recoveries - plus 1,321
- 26,980 deaths - plus 28
- Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 71.71 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 39.27 million cumulative cases
- 638,689 deaths - plus 1,304
- 61.9% of people have one dose (72.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 52.6% are fully vaccinated (61.5% of those eligible)
- Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 194.23 per 100,000 people
- The FDA has given full approval of the Pfizer vaccine
World COVID-19 Update
- 217.55 million cases - plus 527,000
- 4.52 million people have died worldwide
- At least 5.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
