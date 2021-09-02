September 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Spencer Davis on Unsplash

This is the Thursday, September 2, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville adds seven active cases today, but high recoveries across Halton Region brings the regional total down. Oakville has only one case in the hospital, though there are still 12 in Halton.

Ontario reports its highest day of new cases since June 4, 2021. The province has also released new modelling from the provincial science table saying Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall. Currently, only 77% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, and demand has slowed dramatically in the last few weeks.

At current rates, ICU admissions will be higher than April's third wave by the end of September. All this follows yesterday's announcement of "enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates" coming to Ontario beginning September 22, 2021, making vaccinations mandatory in order to visit non-essential businesses.

Canada reports a sad metric met today: a cumulative 1.5 million Canadians have been infected with COVID-19. Active cases in Canada are continuing to grow at a consistently accelerating pace.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

79% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

843,692 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 807

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on September 1, 2021.

33 active cases - plus 7

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,869 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

67 deaths - no change

5,769 recoveries - plus 2

5,836 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

Zero active outbreaks

Status in Halton

115 active cases - minus 7

12 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,780 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 18

238 deaths - no change

18,427 recoveries - plus 25

18,665 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

5 active outbreaks - plus 1

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.32% of total pop.)

At least 9.98 million people are fully vaccinated (67.50%)

20.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,100

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,031 active cases - plus 170

320 people hospitalized - minus 9

567,071 confirmed cases - plus 865

551,510 recovered cases - plus 681

9,530 deaths - plus 14

561,040 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

27,293 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.0%

162 people in ICU - minus 1

105 people on ventilators - plus 9

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,425 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 84

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,222 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

10,994 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 451

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada reports its 1.5 millionth case to date of COVID-19 in the country

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addresses his weeks of absence from COVID-19 updates

The head of the CDC and Prevention says the U.S. is only telling Americans to "reconsider travel" to Canada mainly for the benefit of those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19

76.87% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

27.99 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.42% of total pop.)

At least 25.50 million people are fully vaccinated (66.93%)

53.51 million vaccine doses administered - plus 92,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

32,789 active cases - plus 977

1,338 active hospitalizations - plus 32

1.50 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.44 million recoveries - plus 1,321

26,980 deaths - plus 28

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 71.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

39.27 million cumulative cases

638,689 deaths - plus 1,304

61.9% of people have one dose (72.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

52.6% are fully vaccinated (61.5% of those eligible)

Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 194.23 per 100,000 people

The FDA has given full approval of the Pfizer vaccine

World COVID-19 Update

217.55 million cases - plus 527,000

4.52 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

