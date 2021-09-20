September 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's Heritage Glen Public School declared an outbreak with two confirmed cases on Sept. 18. Oakville's vaccination rates lag behind the region, with 81 percent of Oakvilliens receiving one dose, whereas it is 86 percent regionally.

Active cases across the region dropped, but hospitalizations and the number of outbreaks increased. Halton's weekly new cases per 100K grew by 1.8 percent to 27.7. Ontario's increased by 1.5 percent to 34.4.

Today for the first in several weeks when the province reported more recoveries than new cases. It wasn't by much (20), but it was a positive sign in the province's fight as 85 percent of eligible residents have had one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 79 percent are fully inoculated.

In the US, things are not going as well. This weekend the US government announced the COVID-19 had killed one person in 500. The US is now the 22nd deadliest country in the world.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

859,687 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 863

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 17, 2021.

37 active cases - minus 7

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,001 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

68 deaths - no change

5,896 recoveries - plus 23

5,942 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

2 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

146 active cases - minus 14

10 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

19,239 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 68

241 deaths - no change

18,852 recoveries - plus 82

19,011 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

10 active outbreaks - plus 4

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.09 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75% of total pop.)

At least 10.31 million people are fully vaccinated (69% of total pop.)

21.38 million vaccine doses administered - plus 47,100 (2 day total)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 20, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,376 active cases - minus 20

233 people hospitalized - minus 12

578,194 confirmed cases - plus 610

564,163 recovered cases - plus 628

9,655 deaths - plus 2

571,809 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

23,864 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.7%

156 people in ICU - minus 5

105 people on ventilators - minus 7

18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,453 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

16,755 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 23

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.21% of total pop.)

At least 26.38 million people are fully vaccinated (69.18% of total pop.)

55.06 million vaccine doses administered - plus 69,400

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 17, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,849 active cases - plus 308

2,061 active hospitalizations - minus 58

1.57 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 2,135

1.5 million recoveries - plus 1,813

27,395 deaths - plus 14

Ranked 78th in global deaths per capita at 73.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update - CDC updates from Monday to Saturday

41.91 million cumulative cases - plus 154,500

670,565 deaths - plus 2,087

63.8% of people have one dose (74.6% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

54.6% are fully vaccinated (63.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 205.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

228.2 million cases - plus 281,900

4.68 million people have died worldwide - plus 4,326

At least 5.95 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 29.05 million

Sources: